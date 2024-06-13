Studio Engineer to leading company in Stockholm!
Welcome to a world of opportunities. As a Studio Engineer, you will serve as the vital bridge connecting the engineering and design teams, ensuring seamless collaboration and integration between these two essential disciplines. If you are looking for a workplace where you have the opportunity to truly develop together with inspiring co-workers, this might be your dream job. Apply today!
We are now looking for Studio Engineers to join our clients ' Automotive team in Stockholm. This role offers a unique opportunity to be at the intersection of engineering and design, utilizing your technical expertise and creative problem-solving skills. You will serve as the crucial link between engineering and design teams, ensuring seamless integration and communication.
Our client believe in providing their employees with the resources and opportunities they need to achieve their career aspirations. Here's what you can expect:
• Clear career paths and numerous opportunities to broaden your skills and take on new challenges.
• Possibilities to assume internal roles such as mentoring or team leading, with your career growth closely guided by our leadership team.
• Opportunities to engage in social activities such as breakfasts, after-work gatherings, sports events, and more
• A variety of professional development activities, including participation in industry events and specialized communities like Women in Engineering.
Work tasks
• Serve as the crucial link between engineering and design teams, ensuring seamless integration and communication.
• Use advanced 3D-data and information exchange to facilitate clear and effective communication between all relevant parties.
• Strive to provide the best solutions that balance both technical and aesthetic considerations.
• Work within a global delivery team, maintaining frequent contact with clients to ensure mutual goals are met.
• Msc/Bsc degree in mechanical engineering or similar
• Experience as Studio Engineer or a genuine interest to develop in the field
• Great knowledge in 3D CAD, preferably CATIA
• Excellent writing and verbal English skills
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Strategic
• Results-oriented
