Studio Engineer to leading company in Stockholm!
2024-07-01
Here is the opportunity for you with solid experience in mechanical design to take the next step in your career. As a Studio Engineer, you will serve as the vital bridge connecting the engineering and design teams, ensuring seamless collaboration and integration between these two essential disciplines. If you are looking for a workplace where you have the opportunity to truly develop together with inspiring co-workers, this might be your dream job. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is building a new organization and is looking for a Studio Engineer who will play an important role in driving the work and the organization forward. The studio engineer is the link between engineering and design, communicating 3D-data and information (criteria) between the relevant parties. You will be responsible to ensure the best balanced solution, both technically and aesthetically. You will be highly involved in development work throughout all phases, both on a detailed and overall level.
Our client will provide you with all the necessary support to excel in the role and train you in areas where you lack expertise. In other words, this is an excellent opportunity to develop your skills and create a standout profile in the market.
We hope we have captured your interest in the position and the company. You will learn much more during the recruitment process!
We offer:
• Clear career paths and numerous opportunities to broaden your skills and take on new challenges.
• Possibilities to assume internal roles such as mentoring or team leading, with your career growth closely guided by our leadership team
• Opportunities to engage in social activities such as breakfasts, after-work gatherings, sports events, and more
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Generate, communicate and evaluate proposals/solutions/concept from styling and engineering through sketches and CAD
• Release Digital Shape Models (DSM) to engineering
• Keep up-to-date with ongoing activities and product changes through close communication and cooperation with engineering and object management
• Push issues regarding Technical Design Quality (TDQ) vehicle property and work to meet the target sets.
• Keep structure of Enovia releases and criteria files in folder structure.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Work experience from mechanical/design engineering for 5+ years.
• High level CAD knowledge of Catia / Enovia
• A genuine interest to develop as a Studio Engineer
• Knowledge of High level surfacing - preferably also with basic knowledge of styling surfacing tools
• Excellent writing and verbal English skills
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Strategic
• Results-oriented
• Decisive
