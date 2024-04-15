Studio Engineer Interior Icon Specialist
2024-04-15
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Studio Engineer Interior Icon Specialist.
In this role, you will ensure the communication of component functionalities are conveyed in an intuitive manner using the correct icons, following ISO
regulations and other standards. This role involves close collaboration with various stakeholders including designers, engineers, digital modelers and project leads to facilitate the timely delivery of necessary assets and support materials. You participate throughout the entire design process, from first concept to detailed design, although you will be most active after the project has reached theme definition phase.
As a consultant with us at Randstad Digital, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Digital, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-05-02. If you have questions, please contact emma.johansson@randstad.se
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Receiving and Processing Requests:
Gather component function lists and switchmaps at project initiation.
Monitor component evolution, providing support to Interior designers and syncing with HMI icon library responsible.
Receive requests via project meetings, emails, chat, Jira, or self-generated from design reviews.
Ensure existing function icons are documented from approved data sources and maintain version control.
Timely Deliveries:
Deliver assets anywhere from concept stage to final design, depending on availability and project phase.
Distribute deliverables to designers and modellers via project collaboration platforms.
Delivery Format:
Provide assets in PDF format for reference and DXF format for CAD/DSM import.
Fulfill requests for other formats such as SVG/PNG for VR applications.
Include icons and metadata, scaled, with appropriate line-weight and positioning on CAD designs.
Adapting to Workflow Changes:
Adjust workflow as design operations transition between entities.
Continue support through collaboration folders, ensuring smooth handover.
Adapt to changes in transparency and structure, particularly in response to trends.
Collaboration with Design and Engineering Teams:
Respond to requests and tasks from the Interior Component team and occasionally from the HMI & UX team on a weekly basis, focusing more heavily on later project phases.
Address functions transitioning between digital and physical realms, ensuring consistency and visual integrity.
Be the speaking partner to Engineering side in all projects and the one who actively seeks out what parts need icons and what symbol is to be represented in every project.
Legal requirements:
Stay up to date on ISO regulations and other legal demands related to automotive icons.
Qualifications
Requirements
Degree in Graphics design, Interaction design, human computer interaction, or related field. Or equivalent relevant education.
Proficiency in a graphic design or CAD software, particularly Adobe Illustrator.
Proficiency in Figma, the industry-leading design and prototyping tool
Proficiency in project management tools such as Jira and collaboration platforms like Teams and SharePoint.
Knowledge about ISO regulations and other legal demands around automotive icons.
Knowledge about different demands on line thicknesses, curvature etc, for different manufacturing methods (printing, etching, molded, backlit, chromed etc).
Minimum 7 years relevant work experience.
• 10 years solid working experience from automotive industry is required.
Experience from collaborating with multidisciplinary teams of designers, researchers, engineers, strategists and product managers throughout the design process.
Fluent in English, spoken and written.
Work will be performed in Studio in Sweden
Personal attributes:
Strong attention to detail with the ability to maintain accurate documentation and version control.
Excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Ability to adapt to changing workflows and priorities.
Self-organized with a strong ability to manage own projects and timelines effectively.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
