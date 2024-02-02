Studio Engineer CMF
Volvo Business Services AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
The world is changing and so are we! Now we need to strengthen our amazing design team. We are the design leaders in our industry. We have built strong brands and reputation through decades of innovation in technology and design, staying true to our human centric approach, delivering sustainable value and success to our customers. Our design team is located in three different sites across the world, collaborating with development teams in the Americas, Asia and Europe. Joining our Design team is an opportunity to work in a truly global environment with amazingly creative, dedicated and passionate colleagues.
Our high-performance culture is created through employee engagement, where the Volvo values change, customer success, passion, trust and performance act as our guiding stars forming a workplace like no other.
Come join us! We have an amazing offer for you!
We are looking for a CMF (Color, Materials & Finish) Studio Engineer to join our dynamic and diverse team in Gothenburg. Working with us at Product Design is an opportunity to work in a global environment with truly amazing product design development. We are a team of passionate colleagues from many different backgrounds and cultures working together towards our common goals.
Working with Product Design within the Volvo Group is an opportunity to develop the Volvo Brand across the different business areas - for one project you might work with Volvo Trucks and for another with Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Buses or Volvo Penta. This gives a true opportunity for learning and personal development!
You will be part of a global organization of design excellence that creates superior customer value by designing appealing products with strong brand profiles for the Volvo Group. You will work within Volvo Group Trucks Technology and belong to the Complete Vehicle organization.
What you will do
Your main responsibility will be to work closely with the Volvo CMF Design team developing designs for all Volvo Trucks. Your job is to lead the technical material development with consistent, functional and emotionally engaging visual experiences across a range of platforms. You will have a wide scope from exterior to interior for Volvo Trucks. In this hands-on role you will have a multitude of internal clients so communication and time management skills will be a part of your daily work.
You will be the main contact person for CMF Studio Engineering in projects and handle project related questions/requests. You will also report design technical- and timing issues in the material development to project. Furthermore, this role includes communicating and documenting handshake for supplier selections. You will act as a design CMF representative in forum outside design department regarding project related questions as well as doing strategic planning/budgeting for future material developments. Some key aspects is cross functional work with the design team, Engineering and Purchasing and to propose secure balanced and feasible optimal solutions to support and challenge design and engineering project requirements. In this position you will report to Expert Group Manager and be located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who you are
We need a talented creative individual with color, materials and finish expertise and experience from the automotive industry to continue our journey in driving prosperity through transport solutions. As our industry is changing, we believe it is important that you are curious about new techniques, sustainability and the environment and have good understanding and interest of future trends and needs.
As you will represent Volvo Group Design, you need to be a person who is action oriented, responsible, and innovative while being structured and organized. We also expect you to have the ability to communicate and contribute to solve complex cross-platform issues with a focus on Product Design and to thrive in being part of a multi-disciplinary team.
Requirements for the role is proven technical skills and experience of the design development process. Further, several years of experience in the automotive industry and knowledge of and passion for design and digital solutions. Broad material knowledge and sustainability expertise is needed. A university degree in a related design discipline and fluency in English (verbal and written) is required.
Curious and have questions? Don't hesitate to contact me. Charlotte Svärd Gustafsson, Expert Group Manager GOT, charlotte.svard.gustafsson@volvo.com
. Last application date is 23rd of February.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5411-42230833". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Charlotte Svärd Gustafsson 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8442200