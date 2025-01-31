Studio Engineer
Description of the assignment
• Being the voice of design, communicating design intents and needs within engineering
• Translating engineering requirement into design possibilities.
• Transferring and describing engineering and key legislative requirements to design.
• Generate feasible solutions for technically challenging areas.
• Managing and documenting agreements between design and engineering.
• Understands design intent and contributes technical solutions to drive development in the design
direction.
• Document feasibility of design themes and raise critical issues.
• Arbitrate, drive and document agreements between engineering and design.
• Help setting up design clay models regards to standing heights and wheel positions.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Complete vehicle engineering knowledge
• Complete understanding of vehicle development process.
• Very good Catia and Teamcenter experience
• Technical university or equivalent, +5 years solid working experience from automotive industry is
required.
• Extensive automotive product concept and component engineering experience on aesthetic sensitive
areas. Experience working in a design studio is merited.
• An understanding of the engineering and validation processes for vehicle components and systems.
• A working knowledge of component manufacturing, tooling requirements and lead times.
