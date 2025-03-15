Students with Erasmus knowledge needed for partime work
2025-03-15
Vacant position : 2 person
Responsibility of the role
Background :
We are currently working on few Erasmus projects which includes student empowerment and use of EU free movement so students can gain knowledge and tap into oppertunities around EU.
So for the above we are looking for couple of students we could work with on designing some grants applications related to students.
About the role we are looking for
1) We are looking for students who can work on partime/ assignment and has some knowledge on Erasmus and ESN
2) Students who can contribute minimum of 4 hours/week and maximum depending on the availability can apply
3) Must be able to speak atleast one EU language and must be a citizen/resident of atleast one EU countries
The student must be social, friendly and preference will be given to Greek, Italian, Spain and other EU countries citizens.
Partime
We are looking for both Partime or project basics.
Compensation
This role is paid monthly or assignment .
Monthly payment of SEK 3000 to SEK 10,000 based on the work and contribution.
Location :
The location of the job could be remote except for meetings or based on the project, we meet in office in Södermalm or Söder of Stockholm or in University.
About the company
BøthOfUs is a company founded in 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The company focuses on creating digital tools, working on UN, EU and other institutional projects.
We also run our own programs for startups, SMEs, Coworking places, business on digital transformation. This means doing workshop and helping them to move from traditional business to digital business.
We create and raise funds for institutions to run international projects such as EU <> AU projects , EU <> LATAM projects and EU <> Japan softlanding.
Please, do not apply, if you applied to any of our jobs in last 3 months and did not got selected.
Please, note only successful candidate will be contacted
How to send application
Please, send your profile to kay@bothofus.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-14
E-post: kay@bothofus.se
BøthOfUs AB (org.nr 559098-3036), https://www.bothofus.org/
