Student job - Home Cleaner
Hello Clean AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hello Clean AB i Stockholm
, Håbo
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Studying at university and looking for a part-time job?
Hello Clean is hiring reliable cleaners in Stockholm - and we welcome international students already living in Sweden.
This is Hello Clean in Stockholm.
You might have seen our ads on buses or on TV. At Hello Clean, we're looking for more stars to join our amazing team of cleaning pros. If you love delivering sparkling results and going the extra mile for customers, we're the perfect workplace for you!
Apply here: https://helloclean.se/jobb-student-stadare/
Who are you?
You can communicate in Swedish or English
You need to be thorough and like to give your customers that little extra
Importante to note:
You must have a valid work permit in Sweden. EU/EES students have the automatic right to work here. Non-EU/EES students with a residence permit can in most cases work alongside their studies without any hour restrictions - check your permit card for details.
Nice to have:
Experience from service-related jobs
We offer:
A starting salary of 150SEK/hour + paid vacation.
Monday to Friday work schedule - perfect for keeping your weekends free.
Close collaboration with your team leader and manager.
The opportunity to take Swedish language lessons.
We expect a lot from our employees, but we also give a lot in return. We're a supportive team, and your managers at the head office will do everything they can to make you feel valued and appreciated.
About us
Hello Clean is a rapidly growing cleaning company with a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction. We are part of Familjo, which also operates well-known brands such as Hey Kiddo, Studybuddy, and My Academy. Since 2004, we have helped thousands of families solve their everyday challenges - and we're expanding fast. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Hello Clean AB
(org.nr 559323-4270), https://helloclean.se/ Jobbnummer
9810611