Student Assistant (elevassistent) to Engelska Skolan Umeå
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Barnskötarjobb / Umeå Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Umeå
2023-11-22
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Umeå
, Skellefteå
, Sundsvall
, Östersund
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Umeå is looking for a student assistant for targeted support for students diagnosed with AST/NPF, autism. The work includes both individual teaching and supporting activities as well as work in small teaching groups with students in need of more extensive adaptations to schooling. You will support in class with students, as well as in the school learning hub, and social areas of the school, depending on your areas of expertise.
The position includes, together with responsible subject teachers, continuously planning, implementing and following up the teaching. You will work together with teachers and EHT, manage contacts with guardians and collaborate with external actors. You are also part of a work team and participate in the entire organisation's continuous quality work with a focus on collegial learning. We attach great importance to monitoring the students' learning, which is why your documentation and evaluation is important.
QUALIFICATIONS
We are looking for someone who has several years of experience working with students who need extra adaptations and support in the direction of AST/NPF. We see it as particularly advantageous if you have worked with children with autism and children with various forms of behavioural problems. As a person, you are calm, stable and responsive and have the ability to create a safe environment for students where their development and learning is the focus. You are used to working in teams but also independently and you have the ability to make decisions based on changing conditions.
Working with our students in the school group means that no two days are the same and the students' daily schedule determines which requirements and activities work. Therefore, you need to be prepared for challenges and be flexible, and have the ability to adapt your way of working to the needs of the students. We also use digital aids both in teaching and as administrative support. You therefore need to be used to working with digital systems. If you have good experience of working in a special teaching group, are you an experienced student assistant, social pedagogue, you are warmly welcome to send in your application by sending in your CV and cover letter, in either Swedish or English, to our Principal, Mr Robb Cayford. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
E-post: jobs.umea@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://umea.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Umeå Kontakt
Robb Cayford jobs.umea@engelska.se 090-200 73 00 Jobbnummer
8281843