Student Assistant
2024-02-28
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Sundbyberg is looking for a student assistant for Senior school to join our fantastic working environment full time starting as soon as possible.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team-player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues.
A degree as a special pedagogue is required.
We are looking for a student assistant to work one on one with one/two students. The job involves supporting students in different learning situations and in daily movements during lessons, breaks and lunch.
Main tasks of student assistant include:
1. To assist an individual student and other students in the classroom and during breaks.
2. To work in cooperation with teachers and other staff
