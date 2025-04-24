Structural Steel Foreman
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2025-04-24
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Structural Steel Foreman. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Read and interpret project plans, blueprints, and structural drawings.
Plan, schedule, and oversee structural steel erection and installation activities.
Supervise and coordinate the work of steel erectors, welders, and other crew members.
Ensure proper alignment, bolting, and welding of structural steel components.
Oversee the use of heavy machinery such as cranes, hoists, and rigging equipment.
Maintain strict adherence to safety standards, enforcing the use of proper PPE (helmets, harnesses, goggles, etc.).
Identify and resolve structural issues, ensuring high-quality installations.
Collaborate with engineers, project managers, and site supervisors to streamline project execution.
Conduct site inspections to verify compliance with design specifications and safety regulations.
Keep accurate records of work progress, materials used, and crew performance.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
5 years of experience in structural steel construction for industrial plants, power & heat, oil & gas, or petrochemical projects.
Strong knowledge of steel erection techniques, bolting, and welding procedures.
Ability to read and interpret structural blueprints and technical specifications.
Skilled in using construction tools, measuring instruments, and rigging equipment.
Excellent leadership, organizational, and time-management skills.
Ability to troubleshoot and resolve structural installation issues efficiently.
In-depth knowledge of industry safety guidelines and best practices.
Capable of working under pressure and meeting strict project deadlines.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9302888