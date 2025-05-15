Structural Steel Erector
2025-05-15
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ Structural Steel Erectors. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Read and interpret engineering drawings, blueprints, and construction plans.
Lift, position, and secure structural steel components such as beams, columns, and frames using cranes, hoists, and other lifting equipment.
Align and bolt steel sections together following technical specifications.
Weld, rivet, or bolt steel components to ensure structural integrity.
Inspect and verify the alignment, stability, and safety of installed structures.
Work closely with crane operators, welders, and site supervisors to ensure safe and efficient installation.
Follow industry safety standards and ensure the proper use of safety gear, such as harnesses, helmets, and gloves.
Perform maintenance and repairs on steel structures when required.
Maintain accurate records of work performed and materials used.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
5 years of experience in steel erection for industrial plants, power & heat, oil & gas, or petrochemical projects.
Strong knowledge of structural steel components and erection techniques.
Ability to read and understand structural blueprints and technical drawings.
Skilled in using hand and power tools, including cutting torches, grinders, and welding equipment.
Comfortable working at heights and in challenging environments.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
In-depth knowledge of safety guidelines, fall protection systems, and industry regulations.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
