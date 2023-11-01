Strategy and Business Intelligence Manager
2023-11-01
The world needs more metal for a green transition with a low carbon footprint. At Boliden, we produce metal in the most sustainable way possible, with minimal impact on people and the planet. A clear strategy for how to achieve our objective is defined and the journey towards being an industry leader in terms of Green Transition Metals and profitability is at full speed.
Do you want to be in the driver's seat on that journey? Take a look at this opportunity!
Description
We are looking for a talented manager to define strategic direction and drive transformation and initiatives across the enterprise for Boliden Smelters in Finland, Ireland, Norway and Sweden. You will collaborate with the organization and have the help of the strategy realization leaders. Our Smelter's strategy was launched in 2020, we run at full speed to realize it and your help is needed to reach our desired positions by 2025 and 2030.
Key responsibilities:
Hold annual strategy process with a defined structure to discuss and plan strategic areas with the Smelters management team and business units
Provide structure, governance and forums for executive level discussions to align and monitor the progress of realization
Understand progress, risks and escalations across the line of business
Give input on investment prioritization and allocation
Lead strategy realization team
Participate or lead strategic projects, connected to mergers and acquisitions, new offerings, new technologies and new products, which can add additional value
Analyze trends and business information and transform it into actionable insights for strategic and tactical business decisions
The workplace is Boliden's Head Office in Stockholm with regular work trips, and you report to our Director of Sustainability, Technology and Strategy for our Smelters. In Boliden, all employees are actively involved in achieving a safe and good work environment as health and safety issues are top priority.
Qualifications
We are looking for you with a genuine interest in the mining and metals industry and the trends that drive it forward. You have management skills such as building alliances, business planning, communication, decision making, delegation and organization reviews. Motivated by problem solving and continuous improvement, you take initiative and inspire others with the courage and creativity to challenge the existing status and propose new ideas.
Requirements are a university degree in business administration or engineering and experience in business development, transformational and change management. You have professional proficiency in English and a driver's license for a passenger car.
It is advantageous with experience from the process industry, project management and mergers and acquisitions as well as knowledge in Finnish, Norwegian or Swedish.
Apply now
Apply now with your CV in English or Swedish, until Thursday 30 November 2023. Please note that interviews can take place continuously.
Every journey at Boliden is different, what will yours look like?
Offer
We are happy to welcome you to Boliden. We prioritize providing our new employees with a supportive onboarding process to ensure a good introduction to our team and company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility. For your dedication we offer a comprehensive benefits package and great opportunities to make the most of your potential. Join Boliden and help build the future of metals production!
Contact information
If you want to know more about the position, please contact me Anna Medvedeva, Director Sustainability, Technology and Strategy Boliden Smelters, +46 70 921 43 96, anna.medvedeva@boliden.com
. I appreciate your interest!
Questions about your application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner Terese Lindholm, +46 70 508 69 43.
Trade Union information is available from Ditte Möller Lasskogen, SACO, +46 910 70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
We ask representatives of recruiting firms to refrain from contacting us about this posting, we appreciate your consideration.
