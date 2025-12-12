Strategisk inköpare
2025-12-12
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Strategic Purchaser on behalf of our client
This is a consulting assignment to cover a project.
3-7 years of experience
Your role As a Strategic Purchaser, you will be part of a category team driving the strategic agenda in relation to key suppliers and cutting-edge technology for client Surveillance's products. You will have an account responsibility for strategic suppliers, meaning commercial responsibility to secure optimized business solutions. You will work closely with production, product management, product design and suppliers to align requirements and find opportunities to add value for client in terms of quality, cost and technology.
You will also be responsible for supplier performance, supporting the organization for escalated issues. Our Strategic Purchasers have an important role in development projects to drive sourcing activities and commercially sound decisions within each project. Your responsibilities are to focus on long-term cost activities, set up supplier agreements, and continuously govern and improve cooperation with our suppliers. In this role you might also be assigned to specific projects, such as strategic make-buy decisions or localization of supply chain in strategic countries.
To succeed in this role We are looking for you who have a strong business understanding and acumen, with a drive to improve and challenge our business with a commercial and analytical approach. You have the ability to think and act strategically to reach our targets, and since your success is highly dependent on the close cooperation with internal stakeholders and suppliers, we believe that you are a true team player and great communicator. Further we believe that you have:
• Ability to develop agreements to support commercial intent * Analytical mindset, ability to interpret large datasets * Highly skilled in Microsoft Excel to be able to structure and visualize information * Legal and commercial experience * Proven ability in driving effective supplier relations * Great commitment to support and generate energy into our teams * A proactive approach, are self-driven and able to work independently * Experience from working in a process- and project driven environment * Knowledge and/or experience from Lean, Six Sigma, 5S etc is a good merit * An interest and/or experience from working in a technical driven culture * Excellent skills in spoken and written English and Swedish
Godkänd säkerhetsprövning krav innan start och krav på medborgarskap
Other information : Work model: Onsite Duration : 2026-01-19 till Öppet
Application Deadline : 2025-12-30
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Bhavana Repal bhavana.repal@progalaxy.se
9641676