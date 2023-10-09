Strategic Supply Planner
Magna Electronics develops cutting-edge technology for the Future Car. Our international, agile and highly collaborative teams aim be the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and to accelerate the growth in Autonomous Driving.
With 7,500 employees in 13 countries, our growing team has the goal to lead the revolution underway in the automotive industry.
Magna Electronics Sweden is located in 4 different cities throughout the country: Vårgårda, Linköping, Stockholm and Skellefteå.
In Vårgårda, we have our state-of-the-art Development and Electronics Manufacturing Factory. Here, together with our engineers, we develop the next generation of modern manufacturing of radar and camera systems for Active Safety.
Do you want to be involved in the development of high-tech products that save lives? We offer you good career opportunities in a high-tech company with strong company values, transparency and personal development.
What you will do
As strategic supply planner, you will be demand responsible and escalation point towards key customer for our plant in Vårgårda but also be process developer for the Planning Process.
Other main activities will be to collect sales and market updates and breakdown Global forecast to capacity demand.
Additionally, you will:
• Drive SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operation Planning)
• Ensure that the plant have long term demand and capacity plan
• Develop planning process
• Secure that we have good communication and alignment with our business areas and customers
• Drive activities to fulfill customer logistic requirements
• Support the operational organization with customer visits and audits
• Active work with improvement and development of the business
• Develop & participate in the strategies and goals for the business
What you bring with you
We believe that you're a person who are seeking new and exciting challenges within logistics and project management. You already have a solid base of knowledge within Business units, Change Management, Logistics and Supply chain.
We presume that you thrive in environments of constant learning and developing your management skills. Where you can put your problem-solving skills to good use. You enjoy being the "spider in the web", working and communicating cross-functionally within and outside the company. You are used to and enjoy driving projects forward as well as working independently.
You understand the different roles in the project and what you should bring to the team for a successful result. You are no stranger to the English language or communicating to people from different parts of the world. Although, being able to communicate in Swedish is highly merited since you'll be working closely with our production.
We value a can-do attitude, engagement, an open mindset and the ability to create and sustain good relationships with customers and colleagues
At Magna, it's all about Trust, so it's important for us that you respect and follow standards, deadlines and agreements.
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have:
• Experience in Change Management
• Good knowledge within MS Office, especially Excel
• Good knowledge of ERP systems (i.e., Movex M3) and business intelligent systems (i.e., Qlik, Power BI)
• Experience from electronic or the automotive is highly merited
Education
University degree, within in Logistics, Supply Chain or similar, or equivalent education /work experience
Your first months at Magna:
Getting comfortable in a new job and new environment is a process that involves several steps. At Magna, newly hired employees are introduced to an onboarding program. The program aim to provide new employees with a good foundation for their entire Magna journey and a successful start. Within the program, new employees are also assigned a mentor to guide you through your first six month.
Magna is a workplace characterized by:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• Good career and development opportunities
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields; Active Safety integration
• Contribution to Trust in Mobility and Safety on the roads.
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact hiring manager
Jens Bonander, jens.bonander@magna.com
, or
Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application: 2023-10-29, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
About Magna, Awareness. Unity. Empowerment.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
We discourage you from sending applications via email to comply with GDPR requirements and your local Data Privacy Law. Ersättning
