Strategic Sourcing Manager - Category Leader Electronics
2023-04-10
ROL is a globally privately held company with a rich history dating back to 1985. ROL offers a range of products and services that enable inspiring and integrated environments where we live, work, shop and socialize. Today, ROL offers, among other things, self-developed software and hardware solutions to manage and analyze different types of spaces and resources, in offices, in retail, public environments and more, ergonomically optimized office furniture and store concept solutions. ROL products are offered globally both through our own sales organization but also through distributors and have a turnover of approximately SEK 2 billion and have over 900 employees in 10 different countries.
The ROL Group with a yearly turnover of appr 2 BSEK and having active operations on three continents is looking for a seasoned Strategic Sourcing Manager - Category Leader Electronics (SSM) with experience from sourcing and buying Electronics. In the Supply Chain Management organization, and under the direction of the Global Head of Sourcing, the SSM is responsible for sourcing all types of electronic parts to a yearly value of appr 200+ MSEK that include: PCBAs, power supplies, motors and cables.
Tasks and responsibilities
• Selecting, developing, and managing the supply base for electronic components in upcoming and existing designs.
• Analysing industry trends and evolving technology to proactively identify supply base issues.
• Establishing and fostering relationships with suppliers to ensure attainment of organization objectives and identifying alternative suppliers in new markets.
• Driving strategic supplier management and risk management for top suppliers in electronics and negotiating complex and/or critical supplier agreements in line with existing strategies.
• Monthly reporting activities to include, but not limited to, preparation of activity reports, analysis of monthly purchase price variances, cost improvement projects and accurate spending activity.
• Enhancing with sourcing colleagues for further development of the purchasing processes and ensure compliance with the defined processes.
Candidate Profile
We expect that you have several years of experience in International and Strategic Procurement from the electronics markets, with a wide network of suppliers. You are also well acquainted with tools, strategies, negotiation techniques and procedures necessary for a qualified sourcing job. For this position we need a person with good knowledge and understanding of electronics technology, who will work in close cooperation with internal stakeholders from sales and R&D. You need to be openminded, proactive and skilfully communicate at all levels - internally, globally and with suppliers around the world. You are independent and self-motivated finding challenges inspiring.
You have high proficiency in the English language, confident in various ERP-system, and you are prepared to travel to visit international suppliers and factories.
For information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Marcus Ljung, 0705-187441 or marcus.ljung@ljungkompetens.se
