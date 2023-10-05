Strategic Purchaser
Bosch Thermoteknik AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Tranås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Tranås
2023-10-05
, Boxholm
, Ödeshög
, Kinda
, Mjölby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Thermoteknik AB i Tranås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Lund
, Örnsköldsvik
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 1200 employees and form a part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 420,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy.
Job Description
Your contribution to something big:
In the role of the strategic purchaser at Bosch you will drive, implement and execute strategic projects within the department and assist the management of material field(s), strategic sourcing and supplier relationship management:
Strategic Projects
Gather business requirements and translate into a clear set of deliverables.
Work collaboratively across stakeholder functions to implement strategic projects.
Analyze and drive clear prioritization of projects taking into account commercial impact on business of the respective initiative.
Management of material field
Help develop and drive the implementation of the material field strategy in coordination with colleagues from across the business.
Analyse business intelligence and facilitate benchmarking activities to support the development of the material field.
Strategic sourcing
Identify and evaluate potential strategic suppliers in conjunction with all relevant stakeholders.
Collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to prepare and execute the supplier sourcing process.
Supplier relationship management
Help manage and monitor the performance of strategic suppliers - prepare supplier reviews and help to implement performance management and/or quality measures (where necessary).
Collaborate with suppliers to identify and implement efficiency opportunities, cost reduction measures and technological developments.
Qualifications
What distinguish you:
To succeed in this role, we see that you have the following:
Education: Completed studies in (business) economics, engineering or a comparable education.
Experience and Know-How: One year's professional experience in strategic purchasing
Language: Business fluent in written and spoken English (necessary) and Swedish (preferable)
Personality: Accountable, collaborative, curious, strong communicator and willing to take ownership.
Working practice: Analytical, cooperative, future/result oriented and strategic in mindset
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Thermoteknik AB
(org.nr 556262-9062)
Hjälmarydsvägen 8 (visa karta
)
573 38 TRANÅS Jobbnummer
8166565