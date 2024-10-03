Strategic Project Purchaser for Electronics
2024-10-03
Strategic Project Purchaser for Electronics
Are you ready for the next step in your procurement career? We offer you an international and dynamic environment where you can make an impact in defining and securing both our strategy for the future and which suppliers we will work with in a global setting for Scania and TRATON Group.
Who are we?
The Driver Interaction & Assistance project procurement team is responsible for electronics and HMI components for the interior cab, as well as electronic components for advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. We lead the procurement activities related to new development of parts from the early concept phase until the parts are implemented in serial production.
We are right now in the midst of setting sourcing strategies and initiating requests for quotations for TRATON Modular System, a common global platform for Scania and our sister brands MAN, International and VW Truck & Bus. This is the moment when we set the future supplier base for TRATON and as project purchasers within electronics we play a key role in ensuring that we procure the right technology to the right cost, considering global capacity, delivery, quality and sustainability.
In our team we have an open and supportive working climate, where everyone contribute to the team spirit and help each other to overcome challenges that may arise in our different projects and interfaces. As a manager for this team I am also proud to say that we all have a solution oriented mindset and we use our creativity to deliver the best results for Scania and TRATON.
Your responsibilities
In your daily work as a Project Purchaser you will:
• work closely together with our procurement and supplier quality colleagues cross-brands and regions to create and implement the global procurement strategies for your responsible material group/segment.
• work very closely together with our suppliers, R&D and many other internal functions to reach the project goals.
• work proactively and challenge suppliers and cross-functions to create best possible prerequisites for sourcing
• analyse offers, negotiate terms and conditions and secure long term supplier capacity for new development projects
• propose and nominate new business to suppliers on Scania and TRATON decision forums and then work closely with the suppliers throughout the implementation in production
• take lead in managing and negotiating design changes after nomination to secure the right cost level for project introductions, in order to keep Scania and TRATON competitive in a disruptive market environment.
Who are you?
To succeed and thrive in this role we believe that you:
• have 3-5 years of experience of strategic procurement with category responsibility
• love problem solving, are creative and willing to explore new ways of working to reach our targets
• have a strategic mindset and are able to easily adapt to changed circumstances
• cooperate well with others, are responsive, have a positive attitude and good communication skills
• are analytical and curious to understand new technologies
• enjoy doing business, to negotiate and to work with continuous improvements
• are fluent in English
It is beneficial if you have previous work experience from a purchasing role within the automotive industry.
Who am I?
As a leader for this team, I put focus on being present and available to guide and coach the co-workers in the different challenges we are facing. For me team spirit and to have fun at work is a high priority, since I believe that a strong team creates better decision making, a supporting culture and improves the creativity. I work with encouragement and feedback and am humble to the fact that you as a purchaser in my team is the specialist, while my aim is to set the direction and remove obstacles to enable you to perform and deliver a great result.
Why Scania?
We offer an interesting job with a high pace in a corporate culture characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. At Scania we invest in training our employees and giving them the opportunity to broaden their skills in order to be able to grow with us. For the right person who takes responsibility for their own development, Scania offers many opportunities to grow and develop in your career both in Sweden and internationally. There's also opportunities to broaden cross-functionally both within the company and the TRATON Group. It is all up to you!
For further information
Please contact Malin Wassborn, Procurement Manager Project Procurement Driver Interaction & Assistance, +46 700 810439, malin.wassborn@scania.com
.
Application
We are looking forward to your application that should include your CV and a personal letter and copies of any relevant certificates. Interviews will be held continuously and the position can be filled before last application date. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than October 17th 2024.
