Strategic Production Engineering Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2025-06-25
The Opportunity
Are you ready to take on a strategic leadership role in a high-tech industrial environment? We are looking for a Strategic Production Engineering Manager to join our High Voltage Breakers division in Ludvika. In this role, you will lead a team of project managers and production engineers and project managers, driving long-term improvements and investments that shape the future of our manufacturing capabilities.
As part of the Production Engineering department, you will be responsible for strategic initiatives, investment planning, and the implementation of new technologies and processes. You will work closely with production teams and other stakeholders to ensure that our operations are aligned with business goals and future demands. Your work will directly impact our ability to deliver high-quality products efficiently, safely, and on time in a sustainable way.
This is a unique opportunity for a visionary leader who enjoys working with complex projects, cross-functional collaboration, and continuous improvement. If you are passionate about production technology, strategic planning, and leading teams toward long-term success, we would love to hear from you.
How You Will Make an Impact
Be an inspiring leader who supports and develops your team.
Lead the planning, execution, and follow-up of all Capex (capital expenditure) projects.
Take responsibility for personnel, work environment, and budget within your area.
Ensure technical capacity and optimized internal logistics flows in the factory to meet customer demands.
Actively lead strategic project teams with implementation of new product, processes and technologies.
Your Background
You are a structured and driven leader with strong communication skills.
A degree in engineering or equivalent relevant professional experience is required.
Documented leadership experience, or experience as a senior project manager for capex investment projects.
Experience in production or industrial engineering is highly valued.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge - apply today! Due to the summer vacation period, the selection process may take longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Recruiting manager Therese A. Hook, therese.a.hook@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107- 38 25 17; Union: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9404335