Strategic Production Developer
2023-09-19
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics is looking for a Senior Production Developer to join our Strategic Production Development team.
Reporting to the Manager Industrial Engineering, you will be part of developing our current factory and build the new Robotics Campus Sweden.
We are seeking an experienced Senior Production Developer to play a key role in our growth and development initiatives. Reporting to the Manager Industrial Engineering, you will be responsible for conducting feasibility studies, preparing and analyzing product transfers and business cases. You will also contribute to the Factory Master Plan and act as a gate assessor for projects within the organization.
Your responsibilities
Lead feasibility studies for potential investments in our factory, providing critical insights to support decision making.
Analyze and prepare for seamless transfer of products between different manufacturing locations, ensuring efficient and high quality production.
Collaborate with our R&D team to smoothly transition new products into our factory optimizing production processes.
Contribute to the development and be responsible for the Factory Master Plan and aligning it with our strategic goals.
Act as a Gate Assessor for projects within the organization, evaluating and securing their fulfilment of requirements in our Gate Model and alignment with strategic goals for the factory.
Apply your experience from project management and leverage your network within the company to drive successful initiatives.
Demonstrate a "can-do" attitude, taking initiative to drive feasibility studies and prepare for successful project execution and success.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field or extensive comparable experience. Proven experience in feasibility studies, product transfers, and new product introductions within a manufacturing environment.
Project management skills with a track record of successful project execution.
Good communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams. A strategic mindset and the ability to contribute to the development of the Factory Master Plan.
You are taking responsibility for your work and have a strong will to improve within your area of responsibility.
A solid network within ABB Robotics and a deep understanding of internal processes is beneficial for the position.
Good understanding and experience from project financials, budgeting and business cases. A proactive and results-driven approach to project assessment and execution.
Basic knowledge in ERP systems.
English language is a requirement for the position and Swedish is strongly beneficial.
Good knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Anders Lindin +46 724 61 20 19, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, +46 708 21 53 31.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
