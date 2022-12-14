Strategic Product Engineer Metallurgy
Seco Tools AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Fagersta Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Fagersta
2022-12-14
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Seco Tools AB i Fagersta
, Västerås
, Arboga
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Seco Tools, we have a corporate culture that is symbolized by genuine family spirit and a personal commitment, and what constitutes the cornerstones of our strategy is a solution-focused business with closeness to our customers.
For our unit in Fagersta, we're now strengthening the production engineering department and are looking for a Strategic Production Engineer Metallurgy. In this role, you get the opportunity to develop effective and sustainable production solutions to meet the demand of future products and customers. Welcome to our curious, innovative and driven team of engineers and project managers!
About the job
You work with powder metallurgical processes ensuring the cutting tool materials are being manufactured with the right quality, both for our existing- and future products. You're responsible for the follow-up of the outcome of our metallurgical processes, acting upon deviations and continuously improving our production processes. You're also having an active role in our product development projects when new grades are developed.
In this role, you work in cross-functional teams where you lead several activities. You manage technology forums, lead improvement activities and sometimes also act as project manager in technical- and investment projects.
The location for this position is Fagersta, Sweden with some possibility to work remotely.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a Master of Science in chemistry, physics or material science. Previous experience from working within the metallurgical field or in a similar role in the industry is advantageous. It's essential to this role that you're a strong problem solver, also when the problems are of a more complex nature, by that we think that you're familiar with multi variate data analysis, LEAN, Six Sigma or similar. Skills in project management are valuable, and as we act in a global environment you need to be fluent in both Swedish and English.
You are a structured, analytical and thorough person with leadership skills. You have a profound technical interest, are excited to learn and understand new techniques and find new approaches. By communicating effectively, you ensure that all stakeholders have relevant and up-to-date information. You also contribute to an open climate by sharing thoughts and ideas and encourage others to do the same.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Application
Send your application no later than January 15, 2022. Read more about us and apply at secotools.com (Job ID: R0048634).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Jacob Karlström, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-305 68 57
Union contacts - Sweden
Monica Andersson, Unionen, +46 (0)223-403 23
Fuad Mucic, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)589-856 20
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)223-405 76
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
Magnus Pålsson
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Seco Tools AB
(org.nr 556071-1060)
Björnbacksvägen 10 (visa karta
)
737 30 FAGERSTA Arbetsplats
Hk Jobbnummer
7258488