By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now looking for a
Strategic Pricing Specialist to Husqvarna Construction
Husqvarna Construction is a world leader in machines and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries.
As part of the part of Aftermarket & Service organization, you will support our markets globally with pricing expertise. Your main responsibilities are to analyse industry competitive pricing and establish pricing guidelines to maximize market share and profitability for accessories, consumables, spare part and diamond tools on a global scale.
As a Strategic Pricing Specialist, you will
Analyse current and future pricing structures and logic.
Develop reference pricing framework.
Lead the implementation of pricing strategies in our existing systems.
Provide pricing support to Husqvarna Construction's global markets.
Collaborate closely with the Commercial and Pricing Manager for Parts, Accessories, and Diamond Tools on daily and project tasks
Drive continuous improvement initiatives, including process updates, tool implementation, and reporting enhancements
Who are you?
We're seeking someone with a strong analytical mindset, proactive problem-solving skills, and a passion for pricing. You'll excel in cross-functional collaboration, possess a solid understanding of pricing dynamics, and have a keen eye for the interplay between price, cost, volume, margin, and profit.
Effective communication and interpersonal skills are essential for collaborating with internal teams, external partners, and customers. Fluency in English is a must, with proficiency in additional languages considered a plus.
If you hold a university degree and have a proven track record in similar roles, along with advanced Excel and data management skills, we want to hear from you. Experience with ERPs, BI tools, and pricing systems will further enhance your candidacy.
Join us at Husqvarna Construction and be part of shaping the future of our dynamic industry.
Location
Jonsered, just outside of Gothenburg or other Husqvarna location in Sweden. Within Husqvarna, we apply a hybrid work model.
Development
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with ambitious team at a high pace and the possibility to continuously grow and develop.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care
Your application
Does this sound interesting, don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager - Samir Gaertner, Parts & Accessories Director at samir.gaertner@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Construction Division
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technology development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. In the last years the division has transformed through 4 important acquisitions. Please read more at https://www.husqvarnaconstruction.com/int/ Så ansöker du
