Strategic Partnerships Lead
Rovio Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
We're looking for a Strategic Partnerships Lead to join our Central Marketing team and elevate how we connect with the world's biggest platforms and brands. You operate at the intersection of platform strategy, brand partnerships, and game marketing execution directly contributing to how players discover our games and how our business grows. You'll own our most critical external relationships - including Apple and Google - ensuring our portfolio shines on the global stage.
You are a multifaceted, highly proactive professional who will thrive at communicating, managing multiple topics, and bringing people together both internally and externally to ensure project success. This is a senior role, reporting directly to our VP of Global Marketing, working across our studios and can be located in either Helsinki, Stockholm, or Barcelona.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Acting as Rovio's primary global day-to-day lead for Apple and Google partnerships and relations.
Driving alignment between platform opportunities and Rovio's portfolio marketing priorities.
Collaborating cross-functionally to maximize the impact of featuring, new tools, and major marketing campaigns.
Executing new strategic brand partnerships by acting as the central bridge between external partners and our internal game teams.
Orchestrating seamless delivery across marketing, product, legal, and analytics to ensure every partnership creates value for our players.
Building scalable processes and best practices that support and grow Rovio's expanding partnership ecosystem.
Tracking and sharing performance insights to continuously improve how we work with our global partners.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
Your extensive experience in games, tech or consumer digital businesses helps you navigate partner relationships complexity with ease.
You have a solid knowledge of the mobile games industry, and have a proven history of nurturing strategic relationships that drive business growth across the industries you have worked for.
You have experience managing relationships with large partners like Apple, Google or Meta, or major brand partnerships.
Your stakeholder management skills allow you to earn trust and build strong connections with senior teams, both internally and externally and you have track record of delivering successful marketing initiatives in matrixed, cross-functional organizations
You are an expert in building and giving engaging presentations, turning often complex topics into highly simple communication, leading through influence.
Your commercial acumen helps you connect creative marketing initiatives directly to revenue and brand impact.
You communicate with high clarity in English, making it easy to share your proposals & insights through written plans, but primarily through visual and oral presentations.
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Existing relationships with marketing leads at Apple, Google, or other major global brands.
Please send your CV in English. We look forward to speaking to you!
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or conditions in our working environment and job application procedures. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9896202