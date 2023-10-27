Strategic Mine Planning Manager
2023-10-27
Kaunis Iron is developing the world's most sustainable iron ore and we are on the lookout for a Strategic Mine Planning Manager. We dare to say that we are different. We are the mine of the new generation with a focus on every aspect of sustainability - environment, economy, community and the individual. We have an engaged team who share our values, a team without baggage who together are blazing their own trails and writing their own story - a team where engagement, curiosity and respect are at the heart of everything we do. We are a small Company with a global reach. Our unique, high quality iron concentrate is in strong demand amongst the world's steelworks. Our vision is to produce the world's most sustainable iron ore. Do you want to be part of us? You will play a key part of the next stage of the Company, an exciting time when we open two new mines. You will work closely with the management team and play a pivotal role in developing the Company's vision. Your role will include developing our business and keeping an eye on possible opportunities that the Company can strategically capitalise on.
The Position
As the responsible Strategic Mine Planning Manager, you will manage the group in the department that works with strategic mine planning and have the overall responsibility for all strategic mine planning within the business. The position is a key position for Kaunis Iron's future development and strategic work and involves close collaboration with the Company's management team. You will play a main role in our work to develop mining alternatives for a long-term Life of Mine Plan. Your work will include quality assurance around the data and calculations that form the basis for our mineral reserve and associated reporting according to PERC (The Pan European Reserves and Resources Reporting Committee Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves). An important part of the job will be to support, involve, mentor and share knowledge with your team and colleagues. As with all mining-related work, you will operate in an area under constant change that places high demands on safety and safety awareness. Our operations are conducted in the mining area in Kaunisvaara. The position will report into the Mine Manager.
Qualifications and Education
Experience of long-term mine planning, open pit optimization and open pit design is a requirement. You will have at least 5-8 years of experience within the mining industry. We are looking for university graduates within mining or rock engineering. Having the ability to manage Microsoft Office programs, Deswik or other mining planning software is a must and other CAD programs, as well as Leapfrog, are an advantage.
Personal Characteristics
You are a progressive thinker, with a view on the bigger picture. You are goal-oriented, have strong business acumen and excellent communication skills which you use to collaborate and share knowledge and ideas. You express yourself well in English, both in speech and writing. You are a grounded, logical thinker with integrity and clarity of thought, self-assured with the ability to motivate your position when it matters, however your key focus is always on joint problem solving. You are energetic with the ability to collate, consider and evaluate different streams of information. You manage complex issues well by analysing and solving problems. You are well aware of the goals and quality standards and attach great importance in meeting these. You take responsibility for your tasks and you structure, plan, involve and share your skills. You are calm in stressful situations, attentive, flexible, strive to deliver solutions and have an interest, willingness and ability to help others. You maintain a realistic perspective whilst focusing on the right things. You have a driving licence.
Terms and Conditions
The position is a full time, permanent position that may be subject to any migration board requirements depending on work permissions within Sweden. The Company will sponsor the application of a work visa and support with relocation.
We work for an equal workplace where diversity is valued and capitalised on as the strength it is.
Discover your purpose in the Arctic Circle. Join us in Swedish Lapland to be part of something bigger - to be part of the green industrial generation!
Find out more about us! www.kaunisiron.se
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis, so please do not wait to submit your application! We look forward to meeting you.
