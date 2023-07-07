Strategic buyer | Saab | Karlskrona
Are you looking for your next challenge? Do you have a few years of experience within strategic purchasing? Would you like to be part of a dynamic procurement team at a global company? Then we have the job for you! We at Jefferson Wells are looking for a strategic purchaser for our global client Saab in Karlskrona! We welcome your application today!
Start: As soon as possible
City: Karlskrona
Assignment: This is a consultant assignment where you will be employed by us but work with the client. The assignment is longterm and for the right candidate there is a chance of employment at the client.
About the role:
Your role as a Strategic Purchaser will involve executing the sourcing strategy for the applicable projects. You'll negotiate and establish agreements with suppliers based on category strategy and project requirements, ensuring technical, budget, and timing alignment. Monitoring order fulfillment and intervening when necessary will be crucial to your success.
In this position, you'll be responsible for sourcing systems for submarines and surface ships from our current and future supplier base. This will involve negotiating non-disclosure agreements, leading a procurement team, and driving the procurement process forward. You'll also create and analyze Requests for Information and Requests for Quotation, recommending the management on the way forward. Negotiating price, terms, and conditions with suppliers and establishing contracts will be part of your responsibilities. You'll monitor contract and purchase order fulfillment, expedite when required, and manage changes within the relevant process. Being the vocal point for all commercial aspects related to the contract or purchase order, you'll work closely with engineers and project managers. Additionally, you'll monitor and develop supplier performance in line with established goals and requirements.
As a valued member of the Strategic Sourcing team, you'll report to the Head of section Systems.
About you:
To thrive in this role, we're seeking someone with a strong drive and a proven ability to deliver results. Your motivational impact on others is important, as you'll be working closely with various stakeholders both within and outside the company. Effective problem-solving and networking skills will be essential for success, as well as the capacity to acquire, apply, and share knowledge in our complex field. Experience in strategic procurement within a project-oriented organization and a BA within supplychain or within technical would be a significant advantage.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluate continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact talent acquisiton specialist Filippa Müntzing at Filippa.muntzing@jeffersonwells.se Ersättning
