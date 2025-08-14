Strategic Buyer
2025-08-14
We are looking for a proactive and driven Strategic Buyer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 16 months contract to begin with.
In this role, you will take ownership and provide critical support to the global buyer community in navigating the increasing demands of evolving trade regulations and sustainability requirements.
You will work both operationally as a buyer and strategically as a coordinator, aligning purchasing portfolios.
Your mission will be to map regulatory requirements and ensure consistent ways of working (WoW) across the organization.
The Project Buyer is the Purchasing interface towards projects and suppliers on his/her segments during the entire project phase. He/she is responsible to secure that the project QDCFTSR targets are met, and maintained.
QDCFTSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability, Risk Management
Key Responsibilities:
• Act as a central point of contact for trade and sustainability-related purchasing topics.
• Support and align commercial buyers across all portfolios.
• Drive initiatives and ensure compliance with:
o Tariffs and trade regulations (e.g., U.S. tariffs and global trade shifts)
o Deforestation regulations
o Emerging sustainability requirements from key global regions
o Other evolving environmental and regulatory frameworks
• Coordinate cross-functional efforts to implement best practices and standardized processes.
• Monitor regulatory changes and assess their impact on procurement strategies.
Who You Are:
• You have 02-05 years experience in procurement, project coordination, or a related field.
• You are structured, communicative, and comfortable working in a dynamic, international environment.
• You have a strong interest in sustainability and regulatory compliance.
• You are a team player who enjoys driving change and aligning stakeholders.
• Having worked within the Automotive industry as a buyer or as a PMP knowing all systems and processes is an advantage
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 16 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-13
