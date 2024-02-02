Strategic Buyer
2024-02-02
Brenderup are currently seeking a Strategic Buyer to join our growing team.
Role and Purpose: As a Strategic Buyer at Brenderup, you will play a important role in our procurement function. You will manage mid/low spend direct material categories including indirect material & services (IMS) for the local site. Your primary purpose is to strategically manage and optimize the supply chain, ensuring cost-effective and timely acquisition of goods and services. Your experience and expertise in procurement are important in this role to enhance our sourcing strategies and supplier relationships.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage categories within the procurement portfolio, developing and implementing strategic plans for sourcing, supplier selection, and cost optimization.
Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, ensuring reliable sources of supply and favorable terms. Negotiate agreements and terms that benefit the organization.
Develop and execute strategic sourcing strategies to secure high-quality goods and services at competitive prices while maintaining quality and reliability.
Identify cost-saving opportunities, negotiate pricing, and analyze supplier contracts to maximize cost-effectiveness without compromising quality.
Stay informed about market trends, supplier performance, and changes in the industry to make informed decisions and adapt procurement strategies.
Handle the procurement of indirect materials, ensuring that the organization's operational needs are met efficiently.
Ensure that all procurement activities comply with company policies, regulations, and ethical standards.
Oversee and manage supplier contracts, including terms, performance, and renewals, to protect the organization's interests.
Identify and mitigate potential supply chain risks, ensuring business continuity and minimizing disruptions.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.
2-3 years of relevant experience in similar procurement roles, preferably in strategic buying.
Strong analytical and negotiation skills.
Proficiency in procurement and supply chain management software.
Knowledge of sourcing strategies, market analysis, and supplier management.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Understanding of indirect material procurement.
Attention to detail and the ability to analyze data for decision-making.
Ability to work collaboratively across departments and with suppliers.
Knowledge of procurement regulations and ethical practices.
Language skills - Fluent in Swedish and English
Why Brenderup? We offer a dynamic and supportive work environment where your contributions are valued and your career can flourish. You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on our procurement function and be a key player in our success.
If this feels like a good match with your background and you wish to join a forward-thinking organization, we would love to hear from you.
