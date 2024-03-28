Strategic Business Developer - new products and propositions
2024-03-28
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Do you thrive in the interface between technology and business and have great skills and experience in launching new product to the market? Do you also have experience from Energy, vehicle or mobile industry? Then this is your next challenge!
We are now searching for a commercially driven business developer to further enhance and execute on our strategic plan within the Flex area. We have the ambition to create both consumer and company value through shifting consumption to off-peak hours and help balancing the electricity system . Together with different agile teams in our organization and external business partners you will be responsible for delivering new solutions in this area to our customer.
About the position
Focus will be products that gives customers more flexibility when it comes to energy usage and for Vattenfall to provide steering and optimization of as for example EV-charging, batteries and solar cells. We believe you have experience from some of these areas from previous assignment as project lead or product owner together with great knowledge in .
You will analyze customer needs and assess business and operational benefits as well as challenges in a structured way. Produce and present detailed business cases to different audiences. A close cooperation with our digital- and IT department calls for in good understanding of demand and requirement set up. Most likely we think you have worked with proposition development and are familiar with go to market approaches for B2C customers.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
Minimum 5-7 years of experience from commercial business development within relevant industry.
Strong commercial mindset, with the ability to create advances business cases and develop solutions that create value.
Experience from negotiations at a strategic level with different partners
Stakeholder management, preferably with experience from larger companies
Excellent analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
Strong communication skills and a structured way of working.
Master's degree in e.g. business, industrial economics, or engineering
If you also, like us have a passion for the energy market that is of course a great plus.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Monica Kemi, Chapter lead Business Developers, +46 73 051 83 91. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna) Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna) Mikael Mukka (SEKO) Jens Morell (Unionen)
We welcome your application in English no later than April 20th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8574966