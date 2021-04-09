Store Design & Communications Lead - Hästens Sängar AB - Grafiska jobb i Köping

Hästens Sängar AB / Grafiska jobb / Köping2021-04-09Join Our Growing TeamBE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFEAbout Us:Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. With operations in 35+ countries and over 200 partners in Europe, Asia and America, the small family-owned company has grown into a global producer and retailer of premium beds.Roles and Responsibilities:Why?Do you love the idea of making the world a better place? Do you greet each day and each challenge with positive energy and high vibration, always striving to be your best in any moment? Hästens vision is to make the world a better place by helping people have a better, happier life by sleeping better. Everyday people, as well as A-list celebrities choose Hästens because being well-rested can change lives. As Hästens Retail Store Design Lead, your purpose is to ensure that Hästens and its premium resellers deliver the most compelling and blissful in-store experience to help consumers make the most important investment in their lives: sleeping in the best bed.What?What does that mean you do? We are looking for the best of the best in store design and curated experiences to join our team. If you understand the how to work with a team to craft the perfect store design for both stand-alone boutiques as well as shop-in-shops; if you understand the commercial requirements, including cost and profitability; if you can develop people and processes that can stand up to the high growth trajectory that Hästens requires, this position is for you. And, of course, all in keeping with the Spirit of Hästens. What is the Spirit of Hästens all about? It's about always having the highest quality, attention to details, flawless execution, timing, teamwork and collaboration. It's also about achieving the results, and then pushing to the next level.More Detail?Translated to this role, you hold yourself responsible for 100% quality, timely communication and collaboration regarding concepts, achievement of timelines. You focus on removal of obstacles and leverage the appropriate amount of friction in the process to produce the best work and result. You work within a team responsible for creating & executing the best of the best in terms of store aesthetics, revenue & profitability/square meter achievements, so teamwork, communication, transparency, willingness to ask for help and taking responsibility are all critical aspects of the role. You motivate, inspire and manage each staff member, stakeholder and vendor, and hold them accountable for delivering to Hästens specifications and requirements beyond expectations. You proactively check-in to review status and next steps; balance significantwork-load and multiple streams; identify options and solutions in case of overload; never leave the job undone; maintain the master project list and calendar, and coordinate with others to ensure excellent, timely concepts, upgrades approvals & build-outs. You also work effectively with others on the marketing team for concept refinement and in-store communications.This is an amazing role in a high growth company that Apple talks about (See CEO Tim Cook on Hastens.com) and that the whole world is waiting to experience.Wow, the best job in the best company! Want more detail?1. Why does this role exist?This role exists to ensure the company realizes 100% growth, 30% profits.The individual in this position will be responsible for the marketing image, operational needs & brand/sales support cues/value drivers in the store.The Core purpose is to ensure that the in-store experience creates a compelling story and offers the maximum opportunity for prospects and clients to taste the joy that comes from owning a Hästens bed.2. What are the major responsibilities?Lead/inspire the development, design, execution and budget processes of Hästens stores and Shop-in-Shops concepts (interior and exterior).Operate successfully and seamlessly in a fast-paced environment, demonstrating a passion for innovative, on-brand retail design.Stay up to date on important and leading store design and related trends.Create strategies, objectives and budgets in conjunction with Owner/CEO, CMO and Sales leadership.Manage/inspire internal and external resources, including Store Design, Architecture (internal and external) and Visual Merchandising.Establish operational needs and develop store environments that meet capacity constraints; local laws, codes and regulations; cost expectations and deliver on brand promises and guidelines.Work effectively within the Marketing Department, and with Sales, retail partners, design collaborations, internal project planning resources, etc.Work effectively with executive leadership (including sales) to ensure effective planning, review process and completion of store initiatives.Collaborate with internal & external cross-functional teams; and demonstrate outstanding partnership with project management resource.3. What is the impact of decision-making in your role?Attract street traffic; support consumer journey; support sales conversion.Generate increased revenue and profitability/sq. meter vs current.Support build-out of Hästens Consumer Experience platform in-store.Incorporate messages, sounds, smells, visuals and other tools that support the consumer experience and the sales process.Accurate application of brand standardsA fun work environment!4. 5+ years of experience in store design, space planning & management in the retail industry conceptualizing and implementing luxury brand stores.Bachelor's degree (minimum) requiredCreative design sensibility to make inspired recommendationsUnderstanding and application of principles and practices regarding retail environment & experiences, exterior/interior lighting & window display impact, core product and accessories placement, visual merchandising.Hand-sketching, rendering, planogram, AutoCAD experienceAbility to lead and develop a team that can handle multiple projects and meet deadlines