Stockroom Associate
2023-05-02
We are looking for a Stockroom Associate to join us at Macade Golf in Stockholm to help run our order flow efficiently.
Your responsibilities include all supply chain procedures, from administrating incoming e-commerce orders to managing shipping documents.
To be successful in this role, you should be well-organized and full of energy to serve our customers.
Ultimately, you will work within the Customer Success team and ensure that our customers receive their orders on time and in top notch condition.
Responsibilities:
• Administrating incoming e-commerce orders
• Make sure that all orders are packed, sent and delivered in a timely manner
• Prepare shipping documents (like commercial invoices, packing lists and return documentation)
• Quality insurance on all outgoing orders and incoming returns
• Handle returns and exchanges
• Organization of stockroom such as restocks, inventory etc
Requirements:
• Full of energy
• Excellent organizational and time-management skills
• Service minded with commercial drive
• Good communication skills
• Fluency in Swedish & English
• Self-motivated and solutions oriented
Retail or/and e-commerce experience is considered an advantage.
Who we are:
Macade was founded in Stockholm, Sweden 2019 and has since then grown to become an established brand within the golf industry. Our primary market is the USA, but we have customers all over the globe.
You will be a key part of a fast-growing company where we highly value an entrepreneurial spirit.
Terms:
Full time temporary employment until 2023-08-31, starting as soon as possible.
Apply with your CV and a cover letter (in Swedish or English) as soon as possible, we review applications on a rolling basis and the position will be filled when we find the right candidate.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-01
E-post: hello@macadegolf.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559191-1598)
Sveavägen 111 (visa karta
)
113 50 STOCKHOLM
7719739