Associate Director, Data Product Manager
2024-02-10
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) witin AstraZeneca is the bridge, which turns brilliant science into medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines.
The Associate Director, Data Product Manager drives value realization for data by setting a strategic vision for how data will be collected, organized, stored, and shared. They act as an interface between business customers and technical teams to prioritize building what matters most to enable the strategic goals of the enterprise.
The role
This role requires an individual that is able to work flexibly: both in the detail around Data Stewardship and strategically alongside other Data Product Managers across the organisation. Clear career path/progression is built into the role which will allow the individual to move initially from data stewardship and policy creation through to long term strategy development
Key Responsibilities
* Perform relevant Data Stewardship activities including creation of data policies and all activities relating to the adherence of data policies.
* Translates customer needs into requirements as input into the design, build and iteration of data products
* Create, maintain and own data product roadmaps, leading the ongoing delivery and management of the product from inception to maturity
* Engage and collaborate with partners and collaborators to gather input and communicate plans, timelines, and deliveries
* Manage dependencies in and across releases to complete release phases and achievements.
* Communicate effectively with the business leaders whose operations are impacted by data products
* Champion agile, iterative development processes, while also ensuring data products are Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable
* Ensure all data products align to the AZ Data Product governance model, so that the final product meets business, technical and regulatory requirements.
* Own and manage the business metadata and metrics for specified data products
* Own and manage feature backlogs, teaming with architects, analysts, and engineers to elaborate requirements.
* Lead multi-functional teams from ideation to launch of data products ensuring coordination between data platforms, solution architecture, information architecture and data
* Work with other Data Product Managers across the organisation to ensure alignment with Enterprise standards & priorities alongside upskilling
* Work with System Owners to catalogue data and document lineage, implement tools to monitor data quality in partnership with System Owners and maintain & manage data risks
Strategic Accountabilities
* Identify and manage partnerships required to ensure innovative capabilities at the intersection of data science, technology and healthcare.
* Set the vision and strategy for data products in given domains, guided by a clear understanding of business value and customer needs, ultimately translating these needs as input into the design, build and iteration of data products.
* Act as the voice of the business to prioritize building what matters most to enable the strategic goals of the enterprise
Requirements
* Thrives in a fast-paced work environment, comfortable with complexity and uncertainty at times, dedication to deliver outcomes and motivated by the opportunity to rethink our approach to healthcare.
* Ability to manage a cross-functional product development and deployment process, including teams of people with diverse skills to perform the needed tasks
* Comfortable operating in a heavily matrixed organizations with excellent communication skills and intuition to manage the needs of various partners.
* Solid Project and / or Product management skills, including managing timelines and risks.
* Proven experience bringing innovation to bear on solving complex and multi-dimensional issues from an operational, technical, financial and human perspective.
* Understanding of the principles of Product Management
* Deep familiarity with data engineering concepts such as ETL, data modelling, data lakes / databases, reference data, master data, etc.
* Experience leading or working on agile development teams
* Proven excellent leadership, communication, influencing, and stakeholder management skills
* Experience establishing, communicating, and implementing product roadmaps
* Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with the ability to make data-driven decisions
* Ability to rapidly grasp concepts and to manage complexity by simplifying it for others and providing clear directions to delivery teams.
* Familiarity with the key principles and processes of Data Management (Governance, Architecture, Modelling, Reference and Master Data, Integration, Storage, Business Intelligence)
* Ability to understand data-related problems from Business / Product Teams and smoothly translate these into technical requirements with Data Engineering leads.
* Ability to manage and influence strategically and persuade tactfully, to obtain desired outcomes while maintaining effective, positive, organizational relationships.
Please visit our website to learn more about our comapny and this role.
