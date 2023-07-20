Stockholm: Country Manager Sweden
Country Manager - Sweden
Are you an experienced Country Manager with a passion for providing strategic leadership and driving growth? Would you like to be a part of a leading international company aiming for continuous growth? If so, then we'd love to have a chat!
We are looking for an experienced Country Manager to oversee business operations and provide strategic leadership. The Country Manager's responsibilities include developing and implementing strategic plans, openly engaging stakeholders, and driving organizational success. Our ideal candidate will oversee the performance of the Operations team while driving Customer satisfaction. As Country Manager you will be responsible for increasing sales and profitability results in the assigned market by making strategic business decisions including operations, people, financials, equipment, customer experience and facilities. One of the major responsibilities of this role is employee management and customer engagement.
Responsibilities
Responsible for the company's business strategy setting weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual team goals regarding sales, operations, Customer satisfaction, and profitability.
Provide strategic and tactical guidance to develop operations units, standards and guidelines including service, product preparation, sales, Customer relations and Unit Manager development.
Prepare and implement comprehensive business plans to facilitate achievement by planning cost-effective operations and market development activities.
Creates action plans to reach aggressive targets and close the gaps in key operations. metrics including speed of customer service, product quality, friendliness, traffic, and sales.
Ensure company policies and legal guidelines are communicated from the top down in the company and that they are always followed.
Communicate and maintain trust relationships with shareholders, business partners and authorities.
Ability to make quick decisions and multi-task with conflicting priorities; ability to effectively communicate both orally and in writing; ability to drive sales and improve operations and Customer experience/culture while delivering targets.
Oversee the company's financial performance, investments, and other business ventures.
Delegate responsibilities and supervise the work of executives providing guidance and motivation to drive maximum performance.
Analyse problematic situations and occurrences and provide solutions to ensure company growth.
Provide strategic advice to the board so that they will have an accurate view of the market and the company's future.
Requirements
Proven experience as Country Manager/ Director.
Experiences from QSR, Retail organization or the food industry is a must.
Demonstrable experience in developing strategic and business plans.
Excellent organisational, leadership skills and business acumen.
Strong business leader that can drive specific behaviours by leading by example.
Knowledge of basic financial concepts, P&L management, operations management.
Thorough knowledge of market changes and forces that influence the company.
Strong understanding of corporate finance and measures of performance.
Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills.
Outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities.
We offer
Working in a multicultural and international organization.
Lot of opportunities which you can learn from and extend your experiences.
Be part of the family who loves burgers.
Pension insurance.
