Stock Controller
Hencon Sweden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Sundsvall
2023-09-01
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hencon Sweden AB i Sundsvall
Hencon is a worldwide supplier of special mobile equipment for the heavy industry. Hencon equipment provides the solution with specially designed, custom-made vehicles. Our machines are designed to perform in the most demanding environment with high magnetic fields and in the rough and dusty mines. Maintenance and speedy, on-site service are key features of our mobile solutions, making us unique.
The Stock controller need to be able to manage the following duties.
Manage the stores, stock levels, stock usage, spares supply from local and HBV logistics.
• Data entry and administration (consumption on work orders, and workshop manager assistance)
• Manage the non-used spare parts returned to the store.
• Place all the scheduled maintenance spares to be available for maintenance each day.
• Issue un-planned maintenance spares.
• Control access and stock taken from the stores
• Control and replenish the free stock (hydraulic fittings, bolts nuts, small electrical consumables, ect.
• Assist with Portal issues and training
• Manage the flow of repairable, inhouse repair and contract repairs.
• Ensure that all repairable items are catalouged
Required skills
• Proven experience as an office administrator or storeman
• Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities
• English
• Swedish
• Excellent organizational and leadership skills
• Familiarity with office management procedures and basic accounting principles
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office
• Knowledge in maintenance and/or parts supplies will be an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01
E-post: henconsweden@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hencon Sweden AB
(org.nr 559315-2316)
Västerlo 157 (visa karta
)
864 96 STÖDE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8076990