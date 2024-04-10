Steel Mill Design Lead
Design Lead Steel Mill
Our first Hydrogen-based steel project in Boden is broken down into 4 areas: Hydrogen manufacturing (HMP), Iron making (DRI), Steel making (STM), and Site Infrastructure and utilities.
As Design Lead Steel Mill, you will report directly to the Head of Engineering of H2GS, and you will assume responsibility to manage the engineering delivery from our external EPCm partners for the Steel Mill Project. As one of our area engineering managers, to optimize project delivery, you work in a matrix structure including Site Execution, Project Controls, Procurement, as well as Engineering and report on a project basis to the Head of Steel Area project manager.
Your main responsibility is to ensure our external partners' delivery of engineering on time and on budget, as well as ensuring a design delivery that meets H2GS specs, design basis, safety standards, and that it is a fit-for-purpose minimum technical solution, well-coordinated across disciplines, and constructable. You will manage this by coordinating internal engineering disciplines in their priorities and decision making, and by interfacing with external partner engineering manager counterparts. You will report status and escalations of the project engineering directly to the project management team and other stakeholders as necessary.
In addition to delivering the Boden project, you will develop H2GS' ability to execute projects in a way that competes on a global scale. You will be seen as an expert in project engineering delivery within your area and will develop your cross-disciplined team accordingly.
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, with regular travel to site in Boden and to EPCm and OEM partners in Central Europe. Primary location in The Hague, Netherlands with frequent travel to other locations is also a possibility.
Responsibilities
Lead the area project engineering team (internally and with external partners) in ensuring satisfactory execution of design delivery targets necessary to achieve the company's goals for the project.
Contribute to implementation of H2GS governance structure and design standards for your specific area across disciplines (basis of design, mill standards, decision registers, risk and opportunity registers, value engineering exercises, RFI's, design coordination and constructability reviews, design change management), ensuring it is functioning as required for driving communication, decision-making, and fit-for-purpose design.
Working across various other teams and functions in H2 Green Steel to ensure robust engineering support (internally and from external partners) for stakeholders.
Develop the cross-disciplined team to be a world class engineering delivery team.
Own and deliver against scope, schedule, and budget.
Control scope source of truth and clearly communicate this to the team, keeping them on critical task. Ultimate line of ownership for design change management.
Focus team on critical path to ensure delivery of key milestones. Clearly track and communicate against schedule priorities.
Manage both engineering contract cost and engineering capex impact against target budget, driving all stakeholders and partners for continuous improvement and focus on minimum technical solutions, by optimizing and challenging everything.
Qualifications
Minimum 15 years industry experience, of which at least 5 years with hands-on management of engineering contractors in demanding industrial environment (e.g. Steel, Oil & gas, semiconductor, automotive, battery manufacturing)
The candidate should have a master's degree in a relevant engineering discipline such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, or any other field related to the industry in which the projects are taking place.
Fluency in English
Track record as an engineering manager driving complex projects, managing cross-discipline teams
Experience working on an owner's team is a plus
Experience working in multi-cultural environment is a plus
Specific skills and Success factors
Engaging and effective leadership capability that creates forward momentum and influence across multiple disciplines and functions.
Highly execution oriented and biased towards decision making. Knocks down barriers and gets it done.
Commercial and contract skills with experience managing engineering contractors from owners or owners' representative side.
Focused on problem solving and 1st principles orientation - challenge all stakeholders on both requirements and outputs. Proven effective technical competence in discipline.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management skills.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills. Ability to work well with others in a team environment and independently strong coordination.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
