Steel foreman
2024-01-28
We have open position as Steel Foreman
The Steel department is responsible for executing steel works on ships in and out of our shipyard and other steel facilities based on our customers' needs.
Oresund DryDocks is Sweden's largest shipyard, specializing in ship repair and conversion. The business is conducted at the shipyard in Landskrona. If you as a person enjoy being in the office as well as out in real life, this is an excellent opportunity for you to participate in our exciting journey.
You and your colleagues at the steel department plan, organize, lead, and follow up all existing work that falls within the department's responsibility. Together, it is your task to plan what resources are required in your department to each project. Thus, it is required that you have experience in the tasks to be performed and preferably from the marine industry. You work closely with the project managers and the other repair foremen in the other departments.
Qualifications for Steel Foreman
To succeed in the role of Steel Foreman, you must be proactive and structured. You will need to work in an environment with sometimes confined spaces or at height and in a dynamic system where new things happen every day. Periodically we have irregular working hours. It is expected from you to find solutions to problems. You will also help the estimators or project managers when needed to calculate cost for steel works.
Furthermore, you must be results-oriented and your communication skills shall make yourself understood. You must be a good leader who is socially competent, as you must be able to lead and create relationships with the entire international business chain (from senior executives to subcontractors) in general and with project managers, customers and classification societies in particular.
Your competence
It is required that you are a Steel Professional We expect high knowledge regarding steelworks and welding in ship repair and at least 5 years of experience as a foreman or similar management. We also assume that you are a problem solver with a strong drive of your own and you like to be operational when needed.
Good knowledge English, both speaking and writing.
Drivers License for passenger car
The position is a permanent full-time employment.
Application
Do you want to join our exciting journey? Don't wait to apply for this challenging job. The recruitment selection is made continuously and we only accept applications through the application form in our recruitment tool.
We kindly but firmly refrain from services from recruitment and consulting companies or other services! We look forward to receiving your application.
Questions
If you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process, you're welcome to contact Daniel Zapototchi, assistant Production Manager, at dza@oddab.eu
.
You find more about Oresund DryDocks AB at www.oddab.eu.
Oresund DryDocks
The business is run at the shipyard in Landskrona and has for the past 20 years very successfully conducted profitable business while growing. The team is made up of dedicated problem solvers - from project management to production and together we have around 80 employees. Oresund DryDock's environment is characterized by large ships, and work in heavy industry with high demands on flexibility and level of service. Our customers are Swedish and international shipping companies such as Viking Line, Stena Line and Kustbevakningen.
We are an entrepreneur-driven business with a focus on problem-solving and service level regarding technically complex challenges. We are in an important shift with good development potential where all companies within the group are being prepared for broadening and expansion.
