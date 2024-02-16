GTM Analyst LG Electronics

2024-02-16


About the position

You will be part of the Consumer Electronics team ensuring that Market, Sales & Commercial Information is prepared & utilised to fully leverage the Market Position of LG TV-AV Biz across Key Nordic Markets.

The position is on consultant basis, with a good chance for permanent position. The position is based at the HQ office in Kista, reporting to Home Appliance Product Director.

Key Operational Responsibilities

This role has two key purposes; firstly to provide Go to Market (GTM) support to Sales and secondly to ensure that sales reporting activities are measured and monitored ensuring that strategic decisions are data and insight led.

The GTM Analyst is responsible for developing and managing sophisticated performance metrics, including return on investment modelling, creating professional ranging documentation, analysis and reporting.

Education: Degree in business related discipline or equivalent experience required

Strategic thinking and decision making

• Clear strategic thinking with the ability to translate concepts and analysis into real business benefit
• Strong commercial experience
• Demonstrable success in building productive relationships with internal groups and stakeholders
• Ability to successfully utilise negotiation skills across management levels

Analytical

• Advanced analytical skills and experience
• Ability to draw insights and actionable recommendations (e.g., structure the problem, collect data, and identify issues and present results)

Communication

• Excellent communication skills; listening, explaining, interpreting, analysing, arbitrating, negotiating, decision making
• Actively coordinate with individuals from various parts of the organization

Problem Solving

• Able to show innovation in problem analysis and resolution

Team

• A strong team player who is able to motivate, persuade and influence others
• Able to make practical and realistic decisions within scope of responsibility
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively within structured deadlines

Computer skills

• Extensive use and experience with computers and advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel is required

• Advanced user of both PowerPoint and Excel

Access: Immediately, according to agreement

Employment: Probationary employment 6 months

Working hours: Full time, Weekdays 08.00-17.00. Possibility to work remotely 1 day/week

Salary: Monthly salary according to agreement

