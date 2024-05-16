Statistical Programming Strategy Lead, Director
AstraZeneca AB / Matematikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla matematikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced Statistical Programmer with deep knowledge of clinical drug development? Would you like to be part of a fast-paced and agile global team that has direct strategic impact on drug development, empowered and trusted to innovate and experiment? Join us at AstraZeneca CVRM (Cardiovascular Renal Metabolism) Biometrics to impact a wide range of engaging projects striving to make a difference for millions of patients.
Our Biometrics team consists of Statisticians, Programmers, Information and Data Scientists. We drive and contribute to optimized clinical drug development programs and access to information and scientific knowledge management.
We are now offering an exciting opportunity for a dedicated and highly motivated individual to join us in the role as Statistical Programming Director, providing strategic programming leadership within CVRM Biometrics and collaborating with global product development teams. This role will be placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D strategic sites in Gothenburg, (Sweden) or Gaithersburg (US), where you will work in an international environment at the forefront of clinical development.
Accountabilities:
As a Statistical Programming Strategy Lead, you are accountable for quality, timely and efficient delivery of project programming work and information management. This position requires profound programming experience and excellent industry knowledge to independently lead implementation of programming activities. This is a strategic leadership role with project and technical focus where you will provide subject matter expertise within the statistical programming discipline. You will oversee delivery of data according to industry standards, efficient and high-quality statistical analysis for interpretation, reporting deliverables, planning and execution of submission strategies. You will act as a specialist within cross-functional teams to deliver continuous improvement, innovation, and automation solutions.
Essential Skills/Experience:
*
Degree in Mathematics (i.e., Applied Math, Engineering, etc), Statistics, Computer Science, Life Science, or equivalent experience
*
Advanced knowledge of the clinical development process and industry standards
*
Demonstrated programming leadership capability with ability to develop teams and individuals and lead them towards a common goal
*
Demonstrated influencing, planning and organizational skills
*
Ability to provide input to functional strategies
*
Expertise in risk management in complicated or novel situation
*
Current knowledge of technical and regulatory requirements relevant to the role
Desirable Skills/Experience:
*
Broad experience, ideally across multiple therapeutic areas and outside of the field of Statistical Programming
*
Experience in regulatory submissions and interactions
*
Demonstrated experience designing and implementing business processes
*
Willingness and ability to travel
At AstraZeneca, we believe in the potential of our people, and you'll develop beyond what you thought possible. We make the most of your skills and passion by actively supporting you to see what you can achieve no matter where you start with us. As a Statistical Programming Strategy Lead, Director, you'll play a pivotal role in channeling our scientific capabilities to make a positive impact on changing patients' lives and join us on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
This role is an office-based role with some degree of flexibility. Our vibrant office sites provide a diverse and collaborative work environment, where interactions lead to ideas and innovations, giving you and others the perfect opportunity to learn, grow and develop careers.
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have a seat available, and we hope it's yours. Apply today!
Welcome with your application no later than May 26th, 2024. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-198948". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca AB Kontakt
AstraZeneca eleonor.ehrman@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
8685651