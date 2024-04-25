Stationsövervakare
2024-04-25
Avis & Budget Biluthyrning söker en serviceinriktad Supervisor till vårt uthyrningskontor i Globen
The job is suitable for those who are motivated by creating results through others. You are goal-oriented, stimulate collaboration, support and build community among employees. You enjoy working with people and thrive in a fast-paced environment. Shift work occurs. Industry experience from car rental, service or trade operations is an advantage.
Main responsibilities/tasks at the station:
• Responsible for the day-to-day operation of the station (rental agreement, customer care, check-out and check-in of cars in our systems, preparation of cars for rental to our customers)
• Plan for the right staffing and shift schedule at the station
• Responsible for motivating, engaging and facilitating employees to create good customer experiences and good sales results at the station
• Facilitates a good working environment at the station
• Responsible for station staff reporting and following up on complaints
• Ensure station staff are trained to provide good customer care
• Ensure station staff complete daily and weekly checklists and reports
• Environmental liability
Qualities & Qualifications:
• Ability to lead, motivate and create trust
• Communicate in a good and appropriate way
• Committed and solution-oriented
• Dealing with stressful situations
• Responsible and reliable
• Encourages collaboration
• Systematic, accurate and efficient
• Independent and social
• Service-minded and focused on understanding employee needs
• Must be fluent in Swedish or English both orally and in writing, as the position involves a lot of contact with our customers
• You must be comfortable speaking English. Other language skills are meritorious.
• A category B driver's license is a requirement
We can offer:
• Varied and challenging tasks
• Good working environment
