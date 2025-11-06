Standardization RAN4 Researcher for 6G
2025-11-06
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Join Ericsson in shaping the future of wireless communication! With a strong commitment to innovation, Ericsson Research drives the development of next-generation cellular technologies, including 5G Advanced and 6G. We are looking for a highly competent and driven researcher with in-depth competence and experience from 3GPP related RAN4 work. Within 3GPP, RAN4 performs simulations and derives the minimum requirements for transmission and reception parameters, Radio Resource Management (RRM), and for channel demodulation and Channel State Information (CSI) reporting.
What You Will Do
You will work with simulations to derive requirements for transmission, reception, and Radio Resource Management. These simulations will utilize both external and cutting-edge internal simulators, which may also require further development. Additionally, you will contribute to concept development and safeguard ideas through patents. The role also involves writing papers and contributing to standardization meetings within 3GPP.
The Skills You Bring
The position is available for both experienced researchers and newly graduated M.Sc. or Ph.D., preferably with demonstrated experience and knowledge in one or more of the following areas within RAN4 radio resource management (RRM) and Radio Frequency (RF) scope:
RRM:
• Physical layer of wireless communication systems
• Signal processing algorithms and estimation theory
• RRM for positioning, sensing, and mobility
• Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms
RF:
• Radio Frequency (RF) aspects
• Transmission and reception parameters
• Over-the-Air (OTA) requirements and testing methods
• Mathematical modelling
• Wireless propagation theory
• Electromagnetics
• Antenna theory
• Circuit theory
• Microwave design
• Active circuits
You will also bring:
• Proficiency in programming languages, such as Python and MATLAB. Experience with High Frequency Structure Simulator (HFSS), CST, and AI/ML algorithms is a plus.
• Experience of Systemization is a plus such as requirement break down for User Equipment (UE) and Base station (BS), Adjacent Channel Interference power Ratio (ACIR), Adjacent Channel Leakage Ratio (ACLR), and Adjacent Channel Selectivity (ACS)
• Experience from RF design (BS or UE) is a plus.
• Ability to work in a multidisciplinary team, with people of diverse backgrounds.
• Ability to rapidly absorb new information and adapt to emerging technologies and research areas.
• Proven track record of developing innovative solutions and novel approaches to overcome challenges in wireless communication.
• Proficiency in both written and spoken English, with the ability to communicate complex concepts clearly and effectively.
Strong personal drive and a strong focus on the tasks at hand.
