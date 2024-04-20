Staffing Manager
Company Description:
We are a modular housing development company dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable living solutions. With a focus on quality and efficiency, we strive to revolutionize the housing industry.
Job Responsibilities:
Develop and implement staffing strategies to meet the company's manpower needs.
Source, recruit, and onboard talented individuals for various roles within the organization.
Manage the entire recruitment process, from job postings to candidate selection.
Collaborate with department heads to understand staffing requirements and devise effective hiring plans.
Conduct interviews and assessments to evaluate candidates' qualifications and fit for the organization.
Build and maintain relationships with universities, recruitment agencies, and other talent sources.
Ensure compliance with employment laws and company policies throughout the hiring process.
Oversee employee retention initiatives and address any staffing-related issues promptly.
Qualifications:
Proficiency in English and Chinese languages.
Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field.
Proven experience in recruitment and staffing management.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Knowledge of employment laws and regulations.
Excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities.
Join us in shaping the future of housing! If you're passionate about talent acquisition and want to make a difference in the modular housing industry, we'd love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience and skills to hr.service@bestone.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: hr.service@bestone.se
