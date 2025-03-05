Staff iOS Engineer
2025-03-05
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Staff iOS Engineer, you will together with our mobile engineers set the technical direction of the iOS platform. You will part time embed into different cross-functional teams to be able to deep dive into challenges, come up with solutions and deliver them. You will work directly with engineering leadership, product management and design to deliver an impactful product. To put it into specifics, you will:
Be accountable and chart the roadmap for iOS app architecture and technical directions across iOS with support from the team.
Be a department-level expert and the go-to person for solving problems in the iOS field and set examples of best practices in modern mobile development.
Identify, analyse, and resolve complex technical challenges across multiple domains and technology stacks.
Lead Voi's iOS chapters and foster a culture of continuous learning with your colleagues.
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our mobile applications remain current and competitive to fulfill the Voi vision.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
To be successful in this role, your core should be Android development. Ideally you also have a good understanding of iOS development. You are comfortable navigating cross-functional teams and have a strong foundation of mobile development at scale. We expect you to have:
7+ years of hands-on experience in iOS engineering
Experience of building complex applications for a diverse user base using modern mobile technologies and frameworks (Swift, xcode, Flutter or similar)
Experience of setting technical direction for a team of engineers.
Experience working across multiple development teams.
Strong communication skills.
Passion about mobile UI/UX best practices and principles.
WHY VOI? Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europes #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class engineering organization
Have a direct impact on our continued success and the development of the micromobility industry in Europe
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://www.voi.com/ Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
9204356