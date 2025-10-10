Staff DevOps Engineer

Remote Technology Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
This Senior Staff Platform Engineer role involves designing, building, and maintaining scalable, reliable, and secure foundational infrastructure and internal developer platforms (IDPs) that enable software development teams to deliver applications faster and more efficiently. Key responsibilities include architecting cloud solutions, developing CI/CD pipelines, managing container orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes), implementing GitOps, and providing platform APIs for common software operations, all while mentoring junior engineers and collaborating with cross-functional teams.

