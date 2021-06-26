Städ/Housekeeping Varbergs Kusthotell 9:00-14:00 - The Ellen Group AB - Städarjobb i Varberg

The Ellen Group AB / Städarjobb / Varberg2021-06-26In everything we do, we believe in being sincerely caring and in chasing perfection, so that we can enjoy and deliver happiness :-)We are looking for 2 talented and super positive new team members for our housekeeping department in our lovely hotel by the Sea, Varbergs Kusthotell.Our team is highly international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak both Swedish and English.We are looking forward to welcoming you. We are looking for candidates who are:Sincerely caringInterested in learning and receiving coaching and committed to chasing perfectionMotivated by enjoying and delivering happiness to colleagues and customersFurthermore, we require you to:Live in or near VarbergBe able to start working from 9:00Be able to work on some weekendsBe able to work around 20-25 hours per week. (If you attend SFI then we are able to be flexible and create a schdule that suits both you and the team)Speak and understand Swedish and/or EnglishBe attentive to details and qualityPreferred start date is as soon as possible and we will interview and hire as soon as we find the right candidates.#jobbjustnuÖppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-06-26Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-11The Ellen Group ABNils Kreugers Väg 543253 Varberg5831931