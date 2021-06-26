Städ/Housekeeping Varbergs Kusthotell 9:00-14:00 - The Ellen Group AB - Städarjobb i Varberg
Städ/Housekeeping Varbergs Kusthotell 9:00-14:00
The Ellen Group AB / Städarjobb / Varberg
2021-06-26
In everything we do, we believe in being sincerely caring and in chasing perfection, so that we can enjoy and deliver happiness :-)
We are looking for 2 talented and super positive new team members for our housekeeping department in our lovely hotel by the Sea, Varbergs Kusthotell.
Our team is highly international and consists of friendly and positive colleagues and we speak both Swedish and English.
We are looking forward to welcoming you. We are looking for candidates who are:
Sincerely caring
Interested in learning and receiving coaching and committed to chasing perfection
Motivated by enjoying and delivering happiness to colleagues and customers
Furthermore, we require you to:
Live in or near Varberg
Be able to start working from 9:00
Be able to work on some weekends
Be able to work around 20-25 hours per week. (If you attend SFI then we are able to be flexible and create a schdule that suits both you and the team)
Speak and understand Swedish and/or English
Be attentive to details and quality
Preferred start date is as soon as possible and we will interview and hire as soon as we find the right candidates.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-11
Adress
The Ellen Group AB
Nils Kreugers Väg 5
43253 Varberg
Jobbnummer
5831931
Sökord
