Ssab - Transformation Process Specialist - Tandem & Cold Rolling
Ssab Emea AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Luleå
2024-05-28
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Luleå
, Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join SSAB as a Process Specialist - Tandem & Cold Rolling! We are re-inventing the future of steel. SSAB AB is a leading global steel company that is committed to sustainability and innovation. As we embark on our fossil-free transformation journey, we are seeking a highly skilled and knowledgeable Process Specialist in Tandem and cold rolling to take the lead responsibility for the process design of cold rolling mill connected to SSAB 's fossil-free transformation. Location Luleå.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
Are you a driven and curious person that has a passion to combine an understanding of process and technology in the Tandem and cold rolling area and like to work in Projects? We are looking for a specialist that has Tandem and cold rolling expertise, who likes to share the knowledge, has a broad network and understand the importance of being a good communicator.
As a person you have an open and curious approach, you are team oriented, listen to others and if you also have practical experience of change management, it is a merit. The transformation project is the biggest construction and operations implementation project in SSAB 's history, we therefore have to be humble as well as driven and - together we create value.
Main responsibilities
Lead responsible for the process technical design of new cold rolling mill.
Lead process development specialists for the new cold rolling mill working closely with section project manager for mini-mill area in the design of equipment and layout.
Develop with cold rolling operations relevant training program for operators including SOPs for the cold rolling mill in Luleå.
You will support the Borlänge/Raahe conversion project with relevant expertise.
About You - To be successful in this role we think you have
Education: minimum Masters/Bachelor degree or equivalent.
Recognized and deep understanding of thin slab casting from process development, equipment configuration to system development.
Previous experience of participating as process expert in capital projects related to cold rolling mill investments.
Structured and analytical approach to engage and coordinate internal and external resources.
Team oriented and practical experience of change management is a merit.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
In this position you will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our steelmaking process. You will be part of this development, an exciting transformation journey towards a sustainable future. At SSAB EMEA AB, you will have the opportunity to make a real impact and contribution to shaping the steel industry of tomorrow together with a great engaged team.
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Assessments
5. Reference Check
6. Health Examination
7. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
In this position we collaborates with us at Hudson Nordic as recruitment partner.
We will go through applications continuously, therefore please apply for this position as soon as possible.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Helen Fornemark, Senior Consultant & Partner, phone +46 708 504 996, mail - helen.fornemark@hudsonnordic.com
Contact Susanne Irme, Senior Consultant, phone +46 70 480 35 73, mail - susanne.irme@hudsonnordic.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
8711320