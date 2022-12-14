Ssab - Trainee - Technical Development Program
2022-12-14
Are you an engineer looking to excel your career in an innovative, challenging and market leading company? Does it sound appealing to be part of revolutionizing the steel industry through sustainable development? Then SSAB's Technical Development Program is a great opportunity for you to be part of our exciting journey to become the first in fossil-free steel! Placement Oxelösund, Borlänge or Luleå.
Our offer
SSAB's Technical Development Program is a trainee program that provides a great opportunity to get experience from different parts of the organization and a deep understanding of SSAB's core technical areas. It is also a chance to create a network of specialists and engaged colleagues within a short period. During the traineeship, you will continuously be offered coaching and feedback to further develop your technical skills.
The trainee program is designed in blocks, based on SSAB's core technical areas: process, product and application development. You will work in different project teams with specialists in the technical areas where your daily work will make a difference for real. Each trainee will receive a personally tailored program to match capabilities and ambitions, along with SSAB's needs. The program will last approximately 18 months and you will be located at different departments and sites in Sweden. After a successfully completed program, the trainee is offered a continued employment within the company.
By joining this program, you will be able to engineer a fantastic foundation for your career at SSAB.
About you
We are looking for ambitious engineers with a master's degree, or soon to be graduates with an anticipated graduation date by the summer of 2023, that aims to pursue a technical career. In addition to this, you will require good social skills and be willing to travel due to the rotation between departments and sites. It is essential to speak fluent English and have valid work permit for Sweden along with a valid passport, Swedish language skills on a basic conversation level are preferred.
Particular interest, but not limited to:
• Mechanical or Materials engineer background, preferably with a focus on design/ idea concepts, manufacturing, designing solutions and limitations. You like to practically apply technology to improve processes or products.
• Master in process metallurgy or material science.
• Automation engineer/reglerteknik/engineering pfysics (teknisk fysik).
• Optimize factory process flows through simulations. Typical tools that are used today is Matlab, Simulink & SimEvents.
About us
SSAB is a global leader in value added, high strength steel and has been in the steel business for more than 140 years. Our production sites are located in Sweden, Finland and US. We aim to achieve profitability through our vision of a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. We are taking the lead in decarbonizing the steel industry and aims to be the first steel company in the world to bring fossil-free steel to the market in 2026.
Read more about SSAB's Technical Development Program here.
Interested to learn more about our journey to become the first in fossil-free steel? Click here.
Send your application no later than
January 31, 2023
Our hiring process is ongoing throughout the application period.
A similar position is planned to be advertised in Finland shortly.
For more information, please contact
Mathias Thorén, Manager Technical Development Program, phone +46 8 562 321 16.
Mikael Ek, HR, phone +46 243 710 69.
