Ssab - Risk Manager, Ssab Europe Division
Ssab Emea AB / Bankjobb / Borlänge Visa alla bankjobb i Borlänge
2024-01-16
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ssab Emea AB i Borlänge
, Surahammar
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested to work on divisional level with risk management? Are you a person that is communicative and supportive by nature and like collaboration? Are you also a structured person that see the value in coordination and gets motivated working with improvements and loss preventive work?
Then you are welcome to apply to the role as divisional risk manager in our team that belongs to the Europe division. Your location can be Borlänge, Luleå, Stockholm, Raahe or Hämeenlinna.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
We are responsible for development & support of Europe division in a broad perspective, starting with Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality but also Sustainability and Risk management is now included in our scope. We have already the responsibility for coordination of Internal control in the division which is about financial and compliance risk management. Risk management also goes hand in hand with process safety in which we are also already involved, both from safety point of view but also in coordination, support and reporting.
Risk management need to be supported, coordinated and followed up both when it comes to identifying and evaluating risks, mitigation activities, insurances and reporting to division managemement team and group. Here we already have a structure for division management review and risk management is included in our integrated management system.
We offer a broad network with all functions in Europe division and contacts with our sites, but this requires also some travelling, mainly in Sweden and Finland. You will have a great possibility to improve and develop ways of working, within the risk management area and in the division as a whole.
As risk manager and being a part of Operational Development & Support team you will have the lead in:
Divisional governance; policies, processes and routines, e-learnings and tools when needed.
Risk management coordination; collaboration with risk managers at sites and in functions.
Internal control; coordination of financial and compliance risk identification, control and reporting.
Insurance support & collaboration; loss and preventive cost control, support and follow up.
Process safety coordination; steer and support process safety from a divisional point of view.
You are:
Good with people, can listen to and understand their needs and give support accordingly, but also act on the mandate we have to steer the operations in certain directions.
Skilled in communicating in speech and writing in Swedish or Finnish and English.
Used and willing to take own initiative and work independently although a major part of the work includes collaboration with sites and functions. Also communicating with external parties will happen and requires confidence and humility to act professional.
Knowledgeable and experienced in risk management and have a big interest in working with continuous improvement.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
In this recruitment, we have the opportunity to offer co-migration service to you and your family if you move to Dalarna. Read more at
Medflyttarservice - Rekryteringslots Dalarna https://rekryteringslots.se/medflyttarservice/
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Reference Check
4. Come and meet us
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Recruiting Manager Gunnar Lindström
Contact Gunnar via e-mail - gunnar.lindstrom@ssab.com
Contact Gunnar via LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/gunnar-lindstr%C3%B6m-b15a583?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=android_app
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00 - Borlänge, +46 920 920 00 - Luleå.
Words from your future manager
"I am Gunnar Lindström - your manager and the responsible of our small coordinating team, supporting Europe division in continuous improvement in a various of topics. In the team we are all working independently with high degree of own responsibility in different matters but still supporting each other. Our colleagues are all over the division and our network is huge, so you will meet and collaborate with lots of skilled people in all levels and in all functions." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ssab Emea AB
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Borlänge (visa karta
)
781 84 BORLÄNGE Arbetsplats
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
8394658