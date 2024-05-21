Ssab - Project Manager - Group Procurement & Sustainability
2024-05-21
SSAB is undertaking a strategic roadmap to revolutionize iron- and steelmaking, and to be the world's first steel company to deliver iron ore-based fossil-free steel to the market in 2026. We are looking for a highly motivated person to join us in this journey as Project Manager in Group Procurement & Sustainability. Location is Stockholm, Helsinki or Borlänge with remote work opportunities.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
Your mission is to drive and implement the established roadmap for SSABs global procurement systems, with the purpose to ensure that our procurement operations have the optimal systems to perform their work. You will also lead and support prioritized system projects and act as system owner. The job also includes developing current processes and systems within SSAB's procurement operations. The work will be done across SSAB operations, and you will be coaching and training the teams in procurement processes and systems. You will also manage relations with both internal and external stakeholders, such as our suppliers and system providers.
You will have a key role in SSAB Group Procurement & Sustainability and have a wide contact network within the company. You will report to the Director of the Group Procurement & Sustainability team.
The position is temporary until 30th of April 2025, but might be subject to be extended.
About You
You have several years of experience from procurement, working with system and process/business development. Preferably both as a purchaser and system developer or similar. Experience from managing system implementations is a merit.
As a person, you are a team player with integrity and great social skills, which together with your competence make you a great colleague to work with. Through your solid experience, you have an independent, method-driven and results-orientated way of working.
You will not have a team formally reporting to you. Nevertheless, strong leadership skills are needed in order to take SSAB's procurement work to the next level. We are looking for someone who can act as a role model to create involvement and engagement, and your skills in communication will be important.
In addition to working strategically, you need to be a pragmatic doer who thrives in helping hands-on to get things done. Your analytical skills will be a key competence in succeeding in this position and you do not mind deep diving into numbers to get a full understanding.
You see the variation as one of the benefits of the role and you are used to working in an international environment with different kinds of stakeholders and travelling is not a hinder for you.
We expect you to have a Master's or Bachelor's degree in economics or technology. You have very good written and spoken English skills and have professional skills in Excel and PowerPoint.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
In this recruitment, we have the opportunity to offer co-migration service to you and your family if you move to Dalarna. Read more at
Medflyttarservice - Rekryteringslots Dalarna https://rekryteringslots.se/medflyttarservice/
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Reference Check
4. Come and meet us
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Please note that job interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis and the position will be filled once we have a suitable candidate.
Got questions about this position?
Please contact Tanja Norberg, Manager Group Procurement & Sustainability, tanja.norberg@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00.
Words from your future manager
"If you are passionate about reshaping procurement processes, systems and master data to drive development in the steel industry, you are welcome with your application to this position.
As an employee, you gain access to our internal career site with plenty of job opportunities, should you want to stay at SSAB once the temporary period for this position runs out. Join SSAB in creating a future where procurement leads the way in forging a more sustainable world." Så ansöker du
