Ssab - Operational Purchaser Raw Material

Would you like to be a part of a professional and high achieving team in a global context in a core business of SSAB? Then perhaps, this is your new challenge! Location is Oxelösund or Raahe.
We are looking for highly motivated Operational purchaser for Raw material category, to join a highly professional team.
As Operational Purchaser, your mission is to ensure that the internal customers receive the correct raw material deliveries in accordance with applicable agreements and production needs. This includes for example maintaining together with production the purchase and delivery plans of alloy materials, creation of Purchase Orders, order follow-up, informing internal customer regarding delivery status, valid agreements and prices. In addition, deviation, claim and invoice error handling is part of daily work.
As member in Commodity Team you have key role for driving and contribute to the production stability, savings and cost avoidance. Besides earlier mentioned responsibilities, you will also contribute to procurement overall strategy and processes.
Your qualifications
As operational purchaser in Raw Material category, at least 1-3 years of experience in sourcing is preferred. You like high-pace work environment and work with close collaboration with your highly professional and motivated colleagues in Alloy team. As a person, you are a team player with integrity and great social skills, which together with your competence make you a great colleague to work with.
We expect you have Bachelor's degree in economics or technology, or experience from similar work for the job in question. In addition, you have good written and spoken English skills as well as good skills in Excel. Experience of SAP and IFS is a merit.
We offer
Besides the benefits that SSAB can offer to our employees, you get a chance to work closely with the core business of SSAB Group in a role that challenge you professionally and personally.
Location for the role will be either Oxelösund or Raahe, and the work is connected to all those two sites plus Luleå, despite the location of the role. You will report to the Manager, Inbound Logistics and Raw Material Operations.
Application
Please complete our electronic application form in English, including your CV and personal letter before June 9th.
We plan to conduct the interviews during week 24-25.
For more information, please contact
Petri Mastola, Manager Raw Materials / Inbound logistics and operations, tel +358 40 557 8539
LinkedIn; https://www.linkedin.com/in/petri-mastola-1267ba14b
.
Information regarding the Unions phone +46 155 254 000.
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.
