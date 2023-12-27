Ssab - Operational Purchaser, Alloys, Fluxes And Refractories
2023-12-27
Would you like to be a part of a professional and high achieving team in a global context in a core business of SSAB? We're looking for an ambitious individual to join our Operational Purchasing team, focusing on Alloys, Fluxes, and Refractories. This is an exciting opportunity to take initiative and work in a trust-based environment. You can be located in Luleå, Oxelösund, or Raahe, with the flexibility to work partly from home.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
We are looking for a highly motivated Operational purchaser within the Alloys, Fluxes and Refractory team. You will be responsible for ensuring that the internal customers receive deliveries in accordance with applicable agreements and production needs as well as being the primary contact for day-to-day activities with suppliers. You will be a key member in one or several Commodity Teams working with one or several sites where it will be important to create good relationships with other functions. Besides earlier mentioned responsibilities, you will also contribute to procurements overall strategy. This position requires occasional travel and is based in Luleå, Oxelösund, or Raahe, with the option for partial remote work.
Main responsibilities
As an Operational Purchaser at SSAB, you'll play a critical role in our Alloys, Fluxes, and Refractory team. Your responsibilities include:
Ensuring timely delivery of materials in alignment with internal requirements and agreements.
Serving as the primary contact for suppliers, managing day-to-day activities including order statuses and delivery plans.
Optimising delivery schedules, creating Purchase Orders and handle the order follow-up.
Verifying invoice accuracy against valid agreements and prices.
Identifying and communicating new contractual needs to strategic purchasers.
About You
We're looking for a candidate with the following qualities:
1-3 years of experience in sourcing, economics or logistics preferably within a related field.
Thrives in a fast-paced work environment and enjoys collaborative teamwork as well as solving challenges on your own.
Exhibits strong integrity, social skills, and the ability to work effectively as part of a team.
Proficient in English, both written and spoken, with strong Excel skills. Experience with SAP and IFS is a plus.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Reference Check
4. Come and meet us
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact recruiting manager Sofia Lundkvist, Procurement Manager Additives & Refractories, phone +46 76 127 9018
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00 (Luleå), +46 155 254 000 (Oxelösund).
Word from your future manager
"I'm Sofia Lundkvist a Procurement Manager who is passionate about creating an open, collaborative work environment. I believe in the power of communication and teamwork to reach our goals and foster a workplace where everyone feels free to share their ideas and innovations. My approach to leadership is all about bringing together diverse talents, nurturing both individual growth and team success. Always aiming for continuous improvement, I strive to be a forward-thinking leader in our ever-evolving professional world." Så ansöker du
