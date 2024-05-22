Ssab - Internal Auditor
As an Internal Auditor you are an important player in driving the internal audit work in SSAB.
The work as Internal Auditor includes tasks aimed at supporting SSAB in its continuous work with improvements and efficiency enhancements in business management, risk management and internal control. The primary purpose of Internal Audit is to act as an independent and objective resource that creates value for the SSAB Group by carrying out established audit plans and special audits in a methodical and systematic way, thus serving as internal messengers of SSAB's values and governing rules.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
As an internal auditor, you are involved in the entire execution of internal audits, which includes everything from planning to follow-up. The audits will usually be conducted together with a colleague to ensure a thorough and objective review of the audit scope. Compilation and quality assurance of final reports are also included in the role as well as ensuring that the documentation is handled in accordance with established routines. The service involves travels to our units around the world.
Main responsibilities
This is a dynamic role aimed at supporting SSAB's entities and managers with the long-term strategy and the continued development of processes in the organization.
About You
You have an academic degree, BSa or MSa in bussiness administration or similar.
Experience from external or internal auditing. Auditing of sizeable projects is a plus.
Experience from working in a controller function is seen as a merit as well as experience from utilizing data analytics.
Fluent Swedish and very good knowledge of English in speech and writing is a requirement as all our reports are written in English. Additional language skills are a plus.
As a person, you are outgoing, trustworthy with high integrity and professional attitude. You have good self-knowledge and ability to work together in teams and you are a skilled communicator and presenter. Your work is structured and performed in a timely manner. You appreciate constantly putting your analytical ability to the test. You are an open and ambitious person who likes variation in work and surroundings and who has a positive and driving attitude to challenges.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
In this recruitment, we have the opportunity to offer co-migration service to you and your family if you move to Dalarna. Read more at
Medflyttarservice - Rekryteringslots Dalarna
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Assessments
5. Reference check
6. Health Examination
8. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Don't hesitate to reach out should you have any specific questions concering this position. We are looking forward to your application.
Jan Haglund, Director Group Internal Audit.
Contact Jan via e-mail - jan.haglund@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 243 700 00.
SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-freeTM steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB ZeroTM, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com,
