Ssab - Automation Area Project Managers
2024-06-07
Are you passionate about leading transformative projects and eager to shape the future of sustainable steel production? SSAB is looking for ambitious Area Project Managers to join our exciting journey. At SSAB, we are committed to sustainability and aim to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030. Location Luleå.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
Available Roles:
1.Area Project Manager for Automation (COLD MILL COMPLEX) - Level 1 Continuous Galvanizing Line & Combined Continuous Galvanizing and Annealing Line
2.Area Project Manager for Automation (COLD MILL COMPLEX) - Level 1 Pickling Line & Tandem Cold Mill
With an investment of EUR4.5 billion approved by our Board of Directors, Luleå is set to become our next site for fossil-free steel production. The new Luleå mill will boast a capacity of 2.5 million tons per year, featuring state-of-the-art facilities including electric arc furnaces, advanced secondary metallurgy, a direct strip rolling mill, and a cold rolling complex. This transformation will support the mobility segment with premium products, driving our mission towards a sustainable future.
At SSAB, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainable learning and leadership. We aim to attract and retain individuals with the right attitude, skills, and competence to help us deliver fossil-free steel to the world, paving the way for a greener tomorrow.
Main responsibilities
Project Management: Lead the implementation of assigned automation systems, ensuring timely, budget-conscious, and scope-compliant delivery.
Procurement Activities: Conduct procurement activities in collaboration with the Section Project Manager and the Transformation Office procurement team.
Technical Quality Assurance: Plan and coordinate work for technical quality assurance towards vendors and suppliers, from procurement to final testing and commissioning, ensuring compliance with regulations, standards, and SSAB specifications.
Financial Oversight: Prepare cost estimates for your area of responsibility and assist in financial follow-up and forecasting throughout all project phases.
About You
Specific Experience and Skills Required:
Proven experience in designing and implementing Level 1 automation systems for large industrial projects, particularly in cold mill complexes and their equipment.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4.Health Examination
5. Reference check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Thord Thorslund, Transformation Office
Contact Thord via mail - thord.thorslund@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition, Transformation Office
Contact Petra via mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"The most exciting times in my 25-year history within SSAB. The journey to transform to fossil-free steel production is groundbreaking and will have a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions in Sweden and Finland. As a technical director in this journey, I am looking for project managers who are driven, experienced, and take ownership of their areas of responsibility. You will be an important part of our growing team tasked with taking SSAB into the future.
Apply now and help us build a greener, more sustainable future!"
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556313-7933)
Luleå (visa karta
)
971 88 LULEÅ
Ssab Emea AB Jobbnummer
8734940